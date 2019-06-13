News24.com | Mystical bewitchings or political conspiracies? Why are so many politicians being ‘poisoned’?

Whether politicians are referring to scientific “Western” poisoning or a mystical bewitching, we deserve to know more about allegations of poisoning including who was responsible and the motive for their actions, writes Mandy Wiener.

As Public

Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s offensive went into overdrive this week, she

dropped a word that has become suspiciously common in the South African

political lexicon over the past few years: poisoning.

Initially it

was reported that she had personally been poisoned. She then corrected that “misreporting”,

explaining that she was actually being accused of poisoning her ex-husband.

Mkhwebane placed this within context saying that she has been personally

targeted with “threats of arrest for money laundering” and that she

may be investigated for the poisoning since she “started investigating the

so-called SARS rogue unit”.

One would

expect a dramatic Shakespearean concept like “poisoning” to draw some

serious attention and get the public, media and authorities sitting up and making

significant noise. But the mention of poisoning has become a convenient device

to distract – it’s sufficiently vague and mysterious enough not to require

further detail and explanation. As a colleague remarked on Twitter, “poisoning

is the new intelligent report”.

In the past,

a politician would invoke mention of the Special Browse Mole Report or a

groundcover intelligence document to stir the pot and introduce speculation to

the public discourse. They would do this to position themselves as the victim of

a political conspiracy by a faction aimed at undermining their credibility and

office. These days, it’s enough to say you’ve been the subject of a poisoning.

To

demonstrate just how prevalent this concept is, both former president Jacob

Zuma and Deputy President David Mabuza have apparently fallen victim to

poisoning.

Zuma has

repeatedly made reference to the fact that he was poisoned in June 2014. “I

was poisoned and almost died just because South Africa joined Brics [the

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping] under my leadership.

They said I was going to destroy the country,” the ex-president was quoted

as saying. He added that some people wanted him dead and he “went through

a challenging time”. “I nearly died because they did poison me.

They managed to find someone close to me and I know it. I was dead. They don’t

believe how I survived. Not one dose‚ because the person who was poisoning me

was so innocent‚ so close. Three doses. Even scientists can’t believe why I did

not die.”

It was

suspected that his estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma was behind it and she

was kicked out of Nkandla by then minister of state security David Mahlobo, but

she has never been charged or prosecuted despite several letters from her

lawyers to the NPA. No results of any toxicology reports or any medical records

have ever been made public about Zuma’s supposed poisoning, which means all we

have to go on is his word.

Similarly, Mabuza

has also repeatedly spoken about how he was poisoned at his 2015 birthday party

in Bushbuckridge when he was premier of Mpumalanga. He was quoted as saying

that he had “let my guard down and accepted food”. At the time,

Mabuza disappeared from the public eye for several months while he was

receiving treatment at a Johannesburg hospital. News24 quoted a source saying

that it was only when he was taken to Russia for treatment that Mabuza’s health

improved.

He hitched a lift

on the Gupta family’s private jet to get there but he was so ill he can barely

remember the trip. “But they just couldn’t get him better. They were

hysterical. He only got better when he went to Russia,” said the source.

Mabuza reportedly spent two weeks in Russia in October last year, receiving

further medical treatment for the poisoning.

Zuma also

reportedly received treatment in Russia. In 2017, when speaking in Pongola in

KZN, he said, “I

was poisoned by witches who were trying to finish me off in broad daylight. If

I didn’t have friends overseas‚ today you would be saying there was a man from

Nkandla but he died.”

‘Radical economic transformation’ behind poisonings?

There are

others too. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told mourners at the Parys

funeral of Free State head of police, roads and transport Sandile Msibi that

his ally had been poisoned. He suggested this had been done by enemies of

radical economic transformation because “once you touch the nerve of white

monopoly capital, you will never survive”. There are uncorroborated

reports too that KZN Premier Willies Mchunu was a victim of ricin poisoning.

Despite the

apparent prevalence of poisoning amongst the political elite, there’s been

little to no fuss about it in the security and law enforcement structures.

Consider that when Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer and double

agent and his daughter Yulia Skripal were poisoned in Salisbury with a Novichok

nerve agent, it was big news in the UK. Arrests were made and diplomats were

expelled.

By

comparison in South Africa, there have been no arrests and no public disclosure

aside from politicians making unsupported public comments. Even the Institute

of Race Relations found no reports of security breaches being logged by the

Presidential Protection Services which looks after presidential security.

The only

incident which we do have actual factual evidence to go on, is the 2010 death

of Mpumalanga politician and whistle blower James Nkambule. At the time the

Sunday Times published his post-mortem results which showed evidence of

organophosphate poisoning.

A spiritual, mystical reference?

With no firm

evidence of any of the other poisonings, it is apt to consider that the

definition of “poisoning” be further interrogated. Some have

suggested that perhaps it is not the Western literal definition of the word

that is being referred to by Mkhwebane, Zuma and Mabuza. It may be a spiritual,

mystical reference – Zuma attributed his poisoning to “witches” when

he spoke in Pongola.

Writing in the

City Press last year, foodie and anthropologist Anna Trapido delved into this

definition.

“In

traditional southern African cosmology, poisoning is often thought of as a form

of ‘vengeance magic’, which can be translated as isidliso (isiZulu) or sejeso

(in Sesotho). Such poisons are called up by those with magical powers and can

wreak both physical harm and social misfortune.

Generally,

isidliso/sejeso will be directed to a particular individual such that many

people may eat an adulterated birthday lunch but only the person for whom the

poison is intended will get sick. Unlike scientific poisoning (where accidental

poisoning can occur) intent is essential for ill effects of vengeance magic to

manifest. Many traditional healers will argue that such poisons are not

detectable using Western allopathic medical techniques.”

Trapido points out

that victims may be seeking out foreign doctors in Russia because in order to

survive, they must “engage a powerful healer of their own to repel the

poison” and the distance and exotic skills abroad will overpower the

initial bewitcher.

Whether the

politicians are referring to scientific “Western” poisoning or a mystical

bewitching, we deserve to know more about these incidents including who was

responsible and the motive for their actions. We also need full disclosure as

to why treatment in Russia is the only remedy, instead of the cloaked secrecy

surrounding the apparent attacks on our elected leaders.

We are left with

unanswered questions including whether or not a foreign power is meddling in

domestic politics and doubting the efficiency of our state security structures.

In a country where commissions of inquiry are appointed left, right and centre

into all manner of problems, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have a panel

looking into this matter of such considerable national importance.

– Wiener is a specialist reporter for News24.

