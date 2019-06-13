News24.com | Mystical bewitchings or political conspiracies? Why are so many politicians being ‘poisoned’?
2019-06-13 11:36
Whether politicians are referring to scientific “Western” poisoning or a mystical bewitching, we deserve to know more about allegations of poisoning including who was responsible and the motive for their actions, writes Mandy Wiener.
As Public
Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s offensive went into overdrive this week, she
dropped a word that has become suspiciously common in the South African
political lexicon over the past few years: poisoning.
Initially it
was reported that she had personally been poisoned. She then corrected that “misreporting”,
explaining that she was actually being accused of poisoning her ex-husband.
Mkhwebane placed this within context saying that she has been personally
targeted with “threats of arrest for money laundering” and that she
may be investigated for the poisoning since she “started investigating the
so-called SARS rogue unit”.
One would
expect a dramatic Shakespearean concept like “poisoning” to draw some
serious attention and get the public, media and authorities sitting up and making
significant noise. But the mention of poisoning has become a convenient device
to distract – it’s sufficiently vague and mysterious enough not to require
further detail and explanation. As a colleague remarked on Twitter, “poisoning
is the new intelligent report”.
In the past,
a politician would invoke mention of the Special Browse Mole Report or a
groundcover intelligence document to stir the pot and introduce speculation to
the public discourse. They would do this to position themselves as the victim of
a political conspiracy by a faction aimed at undermining their credibility and
office. These days, it’s enough to say you’ve been the subject of a poisoning.
To
demonstrate just how prevalent this concept is, both former president Jacob
Zuma and Deputy President David Mabuza have apparently fallen victim to
poisoning.
Zuma has
repeatedly made reference to the fact that he was poisoned in June 2014. “I
was poisoned and almost died just because South Africa joined Brics [the
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping] under my leadership.
They said I was going to destroy the country,” the ex-president was quoted
as saying. He added that some people wanted him dead and he “went through
a challenging time”. “I nearly died because they did poison me.
They managed to find someone close to me and I know it. I was dead. They don’t
believe how I survived. Not one dose‚ because the person who was poisoning me
was so innocent‚ so close. Three doses. Even scientists can’t believe why I did
not die.”
It was
suspected that his estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma was behind it and she
was kicked out of Nkandla by then minister of state security David Mahlobo, but
she has never been charged or prosecuted despite several letters from her
lawyers to the NPA. No results of any toxicology reports or any medical records
have ever been made public about Zuma’s supposed poisoning, which means all we
have to go on is his word.
Similarly, Mabuza
has also repeatedly spoken about how he was poisoned at his 2015 birthday party
in Bushbuckridge when he was premier of Mpumalanga. He was quoted as saying
that he had “let my guard down and accepted food”. At the time,
Mabuza disappeared from the public eye for several months while he was
receiving treatment at a Johannesburg hospital. News24 quoted a source saying
that it was only when he was taken to Russia for treatment that Mabuza’s health
improved.
He hitched a lift
on the Gupta family’s private jet to get there but he was so ill he can barely
remember the trip. “But they just couldn’t get him better. They were
hysterical. He only got better when he went to Russia,” said the source.
Mabuza reportedly spent two weeks in Russia in October last year, receiving
further medical treatment for the poisoning.
Zuma also
reportedly received treatment in Russia. In 2017, when speaking in Pongola in
KZN, he said, “I
was poisoned by witches who were trying to finish me off in broad daylight. If
I didn’t have friends overseas‚ today you would be saying there was a man from
Nkandla but he died.”
‘Radical economic transformation’ behind poisonings?
There are
others too. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told mourners at the Parys
funeral of Free State head of police, roads and transport Sandile Msibi that
his ally had been poisoned. He suggested this had been done by enemies of
radical economic transformation because “once you touch the nerve of white
monopoly capital, you will never survive”. There are uncorroborated
reports too that KZN Premier Willies Mchunu was a victim of ricin poisoning.
Despite the
apparent prevalence of poisoning amongst the political elite, there’s been
little to no fuss about it in the security and law enforcement structures.
Consider that when Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer and double
agent and his daughter Yulia Skripal were poisoned in Salisbury with a Novichok
nerve agent, it was big news in the UK. Arrests were made and diplomats were
expelled.
By
comparison in South Africa, there have been no arrests and no public disclosure
aside from politicians making unsupported public comments. Even the Institute
of Race Relations found no reports of security breaches being logged by the
Presidential Protection Services which looks after presidential security.
The only
incident which we do have actual factual evidence to go on, is the 2010 death
of Mpumalanga politician and whistle blower James Nkambule. At the time the
Sunday Times published his post-mortem results which showed evidence of
organophosphate poisoning.
A spiritual, mystical reference?
With no firm
evidence of any of the other poisonings, it is apt to consider that the
definition of “poisoning” be further interrogated. Some have
suggested that perhaps it is not the Western literal definition of the word
that is being referred to by Mkhwebane, Zuma and Mabuza. It may be a spiritual,
mystical reference – Zuma attributed his poisoning to “witches” when
he spoke in Pongola.
Writing in the
City Press last year, foodie and anthropologist Anna Trapido delved into this
definition.
“In
traditional southern African cosmology, poisoning is often thought of as a form
of ‘vengeance magic’, which can be translated as isidliso (isiZulu) or sejeso
(in Sesotho). Such poisons are called up by those with magical powers and can
wreak both physical harm and social misfortune.
Generally,
isidliso/sejeso will be directed to a particular individual such that many
people may eat an adulterated birthday lunch but only the person for whom the
poison is intended will get sick. Unlike scientific poisoning (where accidental
poisoning can occur) intent is essential for ill effects of vengeance magic to
manifest. Many traditional healers will argue that such poisons are not
detectable using Western allopathic medical techniques.”
Trapido points out
that victims may be seeking out foreign doctors in Russia because in order to
survive, they must “engage a powerful healer of their own to repel the
poison” and the distance and exotic skills abroad will overpower the
initial bewitcher.
Whether the
politicians are referring to scientific “Western” poisoning or a mystical
bewitching, we deserve to know more about these incidents including who was
responsible and the motive for their actions. We also need full disclosure as
to why treatment in Russia is the only remedy, instead of the cloaked secrecy
surrounding the apparent attacks on our elected leaders.
We are left with
unanswered questions including whether or not a foreign power is meddling in
domestic politics and doubting the efficiency of our state security structures.
In a country where commissions of inquiry are appointed left, right and centre
into all manner of problems, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have a panel
looking into this matter of such considerable national importance.
– Wiener is a specialist reporter for News24.
