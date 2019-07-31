News24.com | Much ado about nothing around Derek Hanekom

In 2017 there was a constant buzz about a possible breakaway party being formed if the Zuma faction won at the Nasrec conference. Everyone was debating the possibility, not just Derek Hanekom, writes Melanie Verwoerd.

I have

never heard so much ado about nothing as in the case of the Derek Hanekom accusations

last week.

A quick

refresher, in case you missed it: Julius Malema, undoubtedly sensing that the

EFF and Public Protector were going to lose their case against Pravin Gordhan,

stood outside the High Court in Johannesburg and in his oh-so-Julius way

announced that Derek Hanekom had had meetings with members of the EFF in 2017

before the secret no-confidence ballot against Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

When asked

about it, Hanekom, in his characteristic straightforward and upfront manner,

confirmed that a meeting had taken place. A few hours later Ace Magashule,

undoubtedly desperate for some distraction from the Estina dairy project revelations

at the Zondo commission, issued a statement.

“The African National Congress

is dismayed by its National Executive Committee Member Derik (sic) Hanekom’s

confession that he did had (sic) several meetings with the opposition EFF,”

the statement read, before it launched into a vicious personal attack on

Hanekom.

Spelling

and grammar errors aside, (what is it with the ANC press office and spelling?)

the statement gave the impression that Hanekom had had some Damascus Road

experience and thus “confessed” to some terrible sin – which is of

course utter nonsense.

So

what if he had met with the EFF? MPs constantly meet with members of opposition

parties. They discuss matters on the parliamentary agenda and they strategise how to get matters to pass

or not pass. It happens all the time – as it should.

The

point of course is not that a discussion took place. It is the fact that they

discussed Zuma’s removal which got Magashule – or whoever wrote that statement –

so riled up. If Malema had said that Hanekom met with them to discuss the

removal of Pravin Gordhan, I doubt that a single word would have been uttered.

It

is also not as if it is the first time ANC people were having quiet discussions

with opposition party members. I was once told that there had been “secret”

discussions between a member of the top six and the EFF to stop the nuclear deal

years ago. I don’t know if it is true, but I wouldn’t be surprised.

Shortly

after Magashule’s late night press statement, Zuma sent out a tweet. Just as an

aside: there seems to be a bit of a pattern here that after Magashule’s office

issues a controversial press statement or tweet, Zuma tweets shortly after in

support of his position. (Remember the SARB issue?) Either Zuma has become a

social media expert or the people who handle his and Magashule’s offices are

still very close and coordinate their strategies. Perhaps the NEC should

investigate that?

To

get back to last week, Zuma (or his handlers) tweeted that Hanekom was “a known enemy agent”.

No one would be surprised that Zuma would see Hanekom as an enemy given that

Derek was one of those who bravely spoke out in the NEC about the need for Zuma

to go. But to suggest anything more is totally ridiculous and frankly bizarre given

that Zuma appointed Hanekom more than once to serve

in his Cabinet.

It

is worthwhile to remember that when this coffee meeting between Hanekom and the

EFF took place, it was an extraordinary time. ANC MPs who took their oath to

honour the Constitution seriously knew that something drastic had to be done.

Zuma and his cronies had brought the country to the edge of the abyss. I spend

a lot of time observing Parliament and at that time it was clear that numerous

discussions amongst members of the governing party and across the aisle were

taking place.

Malema

also ridiculously suggested that Hanekom mentioned that he was going to form a

new party. Hanekom has been a loyal ANC member for decades. He went to jail for

being an ANC member. Unlike so many others he didn’t resign when he was thrown

out of Cabinet. He stayed on as a backbencher,

because he believed in serving the country and the ANC.

In

2017 there was a constant buzz about a possible

breakaway party being formed if the Zuma faction won at the Nasrec conference. Everyone was debating the

possibility. So again, if something in that line had come up, it would not have

been strange. However, Hanekom would have known that, were such a party to have

been formed, it would have required someone other than himself to have driven

the process.

Last

week’s drama has confirmed a few things, none which has anything to do with

Derek Hanekom.

1)

The EFF can’t be trusted – this is self-evident from this event.

2)

The ANC has a big problem with their media office and it is high time that the

NEC does something about it. No political party worth its salt would issue a

scathing statement about one of their very senior members without first

consulting that person and running it past senior party leadership. It is not

the first time that this has happened. Remember the Gordhan and Senzo Mchunu “black

professionals” drama? Statements seem to be issued left, right and center

by people with personal agendas in the ANC’s communication department to the

detriment of the party.

3)

Many of those who are in senior positions in the ANC care very little about the

future of this country. Instead of fixing the economy and delivering to the

poorest of the poor, they are hell-bent on fighting factional battles.

This drama is clearly not about Hanekom. It is about those who want

to distract the press, the country and the ANC from their corrupt and dirty

deeds. They know that if they

can’t get rid of Ramaphosa and his supporters they will almost certainly end up

in prison overalls.

– Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.

** Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to voices@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers’ submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.