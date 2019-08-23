News24.com | Mpumelelo Mkhabela: Only ANC caucus can give SA a public protector who is fit and proper

The ANC caucus will for the first time since the sixth Parliament

was inaugurated, deliberate on an issue that has far-reaching implications for

our democracy: the removal from office of the Public Protector, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

The ANC

parliamentary caucus serves as a platform where directives from Luthuli House

are discussed and decisions that substantially impact on the work of Parliament

are taken. The outcomes of such discussions typically inform not only the

substance but the tenor of debate in the legislature.

There are times

when ANC MPs would be very combative after the parliamentary caucus had come to

the conclusion that the party or president and/or his cabinet were under attack

from the opposition benches or public opinion makers on a particular issue. In

a way, the ANC parliamentary caucus is the unofficial Parliament (minus the

opposition) that operates behind the scenes.

The caucus is a crucial

informal structure that keeps the ANC united on contentious issues in the

parliamentary process. It serves as a vital link between the political

directive of the governing party in Luthuli House and the complex workings of

the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces that requires

lobbying and coaxing political opponents.

It is not

necessarily a rubber-stamp. Party leaders who participate in caucus meetings do

not always get their way without a debate. There had been instances of quiet

rebellion.

Confident and

experienced MPs typically debate and in some instances challenge issues placed

on the agenda even when, in the end, they would have no option but to follow

the leadership-imposed party line. For example, when Mosiuoa Lekota was party

chairman, he struggled to convince the caucus to give legislative effect to

same-sex marriages as per the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

Another example

was the failure of President Thabo Mbeki to convince outspoken MP Andrew

Feinstein of his views on HIV/Aids and the arms deal saga – among the most difficult

issues the ANC caucus had to deal with. He went on to write a book highlighting

his dissenting views.

Despite these

dissensions, members of the ANC caucus would show a face of unity when they

participate in parliamentary processes. It was not until the self-evidently

divisive era of Jacob Zuma, of numerous impeachment proceedings, that caucus

cracks that would otherwise be hidden became clearly visible.

The ANC is still

battling to deal with that legacy. Former minister Derek Hanekom is fighting

off attempts to discipline him for plotting with the EFF MPs to oust Zuma.

Now, the ANC

caucus will for the first time since the sixth Parliament was inaugurated,

deliberate on an issue that has far-reaching implications for our

constitutional democracy: the removal from office of Public Protector Busisiwe

Mkhwebane. It would be unprecedented.

Also unprecedented

would be the difficulty for Luthuli House to come up with a united position to

give its parliamentary caucus a directive. The difficulty will arise not because

findings by courts thus far of incompetence, dishonesty and disregard of taxpayers’

money, among others, against Mkhwebane are to be taken lightly. But it will

because two leaders of the ANC from whom the caucus would ordinarily look up to

for some guidance – the secretary general Ace Magashule and President Cyril Ramaphosa

– have themselves been the subject of investigation by the Public Protector.

Magashule is said

to have been favoured with what has been branded a “white-wash”

Estina probe. The Estina matter is not over as Mkhwebane is now doing the probe

taking into account the views of those who were meant to benefit from Estina. She

initially ignored them.

Ramaphosa is said

to have been prejudiced with the probe of the CR17 accounts. Details of

donations and email exchanges of CR17 participants have been splashed in public.

Ramaphosa’s review application on the matter is before the courts. Deputy

President DD Mabuza and leader of government business in Parliament got a

favourable ruling when Mkhwebane cleared him of any wrongdoing in relation to

irregular expenditure of R5m related to Madiba’s memorial service while he was

premier of Mpumalanga.

If any of these

members of the top six intervene in the ANC caucus, leading to the

parliamentary process to remove Mkhwebane, the public would assess their

intervention from the perspective of the outcomes of investigations against

them.

This puts

Ramaphosa in a very difficult position. Section 193 (4) of the Constitution states

that the president “may” suspend the Public Protector from office at

the start of parliamentary proceedings to investigate her incompetence,

incapacity or misconduct.

The same section

gives the president the power to remove the Public Protector after a resolution

of Parliament for her removal has been adopted by the National Assembly.

Given the fact

that Ramaphosa himself has crossed swords with Mkhwebane, will he be in a

position to suspend her – and risk accusations of bias? Or will he not suspend

her despite the gravity of allegations deserving of a suspension to avoid

accusations of bias?

In the final

analysis, the three most important people to persuade the ANC to take the right

decision would be National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, ANC chief whip Pemmy

Majodina and chairman of the portfolio committee on justice Bulelani

Magwanishe.

These three

parliamentary leaders could lead the ANC caucus on the matter. For a change, Luthuli

House can take guidance from the leaders it deployed in Parliament who have not

been investigated by Mkhwebane. There will also be the lingering specter of

judicial review by Mkhwebane herself, her EFF supporters or her opponents in

the DA over the process or outcome. What is certain, however, is that South

Africa needs a public protector who is fit and proper. Soon.

– Mkhabela is a regular columnist for News24.

** Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to voices@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers’ submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.