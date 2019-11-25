News24.com | Moyane vs Gordhan: Public enterprises minister welcomes chance to be cross-examined by ex-SARS boss

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has welcomed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s decision to grant former SARS boss Tom Moyane’s application to cross-examine him.

He added he intended to similarly apply to cross-examine Moyane.

This after Justice Zondo granted Moyane permission to cross-examine Gordhan on certain conditions at the state capture commission of inquiry, News24 reported.

These issues concern whether Moyane acted maliciously when he laid criminal charges against Gordhan and whether Moyane advanced state capture both in his personal capacity and as SARS commissioner.

“Minister Gordhan welcomes the direction from the chairperson that Mr Moyane must, finally, produce his full version on oath by January 15, 2020, on the identified issues,” Gordhan’s spokesperson, Sam Mkokeli, said in a statement on Monday.

“Minister Gordhan’s counsel will similarly apply to the chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine Mr Moyane.”

Mkokeli said the ruling was an opportunity for Moyane to give his version of the story – one that had been lacking until now.

“Mr Moyane had consistently refused to testify at the Nugent commission inquiry into SARS. He had not yet testified at the state capture inquiry.”

Zondo’s ruling, Mkokeli said “will be a welcome opportunity for Mr Moyane to explain why he should not be held accountable for the ‘massive failure of integrity and governance at SARS’ and the ‘reckless mismanagement on the part of Mr Moyane’ that the Nugent inquiry established, occurred under his tenure”.

In 2016, Moyane laid charges against Gordhan regarding former SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay’s pension payout, however, it was eventually withdrawn.

This is one of the issues on which Moyane will cross-examine Gordhan.

“The complaint resulted in criminal charges against Minister Gordhan and others, which charges were withdrawn on October 31, 2016, by former National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shaun Abrahams.

“Those charges related to the approval for the early retirement and of a pension payout to former acting SARS commissioner Mr Ivan Pillay in December 2010. This same issue is currently before the court in a review of the Public Protector’s report,” Mkokeli said.