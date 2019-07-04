News24.com | Mkhwebane’s daring experiment

Accusations that the president is failing to uphold the supreme law of the land delegitimises him because he derives his authority from the Constitution. It should not be made lightly, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

Busisiwe

Mkhwebane is on a daring experiment that could backfire badly. She is testing

the powers vested in the office of the Public Protector against those that are

within the realm of the head of the executive.

The

reasons for her approach are not yet clear although there is public speculation

about her dabbling in the factional politics of the governing party and her attempt

to divide Parliament in order to survive impeachment.

For

her adventure, she is using her adverse finding against Pravin Gordhan’s approval

of a pension payout to former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. She has

recommended among other things that the president discipline Gordhan and submit

a report on the steps taken against the public enterprises minister.

Whether

or not her findings are correct in fact and law, the High Court is yet to

decide after Gordhan, Pillay and former SARS commissioner Oupa Magashula took

the report on review on multiple grounds. President Cyril Ramaphosa informed

Mkhwebane of the pending review within the specified period and of his decision

not to take steps against Gordhan pending the review application.

Mkhwebane

believes her recommendations are binding and should be enforced. She has said

the failure of the president to discipline Gordhan – regardless of the pending

review application on multiple grounds – means the president has failed to

uphold the Constitution.

She

has not said which aspect of the Constitution the president has failed to

uphold. She is probably making a wrong comparison with the Nkandla judgment.

There are huge differences. In the Nkandla case, the president was a direct

beneficiary of the wrongdoing and he chose to ignore the Public Protector’s

findings, dismissing them as mere recommendations.

Ramaphosa

has not dismissed Mkhwebane’s findings. Nor has he ignored them. He informed

her of the pending review and that he will be guided by its outcome. Nobody

knows what the outcome would be. It might be far worse than Mkhwebane’s findings.

In which case the president will have no option but to fire Gordhan. Or he could

be exonerated. It makes sense to wait.

Waiting

for the outcome of the review process was not enough though. The president had to

write to Mkhwebane to explain. In Mkhwebane’s view the president has taken

Gordhan’s side.

Let’s

turn to the nub of the daring experiment she has embarked upon. The accusation against

the president of failing to uphold the Constitution, coming from the head of an

institution whose task it is to safeguard constitutional democracy, is very

serious indeed. Especially when directed at the head of the executive who was

sworn in to uphold the Constitution.

So

severe is this accusation that if the president really wanted to take Mkhwebane

on, he could challenge her to seek a declaratory order from the Constitutional

Court to the effect that he has failed to uphold the Constitution. Failure by

the president to uphold the Constitution should not be taken lightly.

When

the accusations of this nature are clothed with the authority of an office no

less than that of the Public Protector, we should all be concerned. We cannot

afford to have another president who fails to uphold the Constitution.

The

Constitutional Court is the only institution with powers to make a definitive

finding on whether the president or any organ of state has failed in his duty

to uphold the Constitution. Mkhwebane should make the application to the

Constitutional Court.

If

she is not prepared to approach the Constitutional Court to seek a declaratory

order, it means her remarks were made in vain and without due consideration of

their impact and they would constitute an abuse of power. She should, accordingly,

withdraw.

Accusations

that the president is failing to uphold the supreme law of the land necessarily

delegitimises him because he derives his authority from the Constitution. The

accusation should not be made lightly, not least by a head of an organ of

state.

Mkhwebane

is lucky that Ramaphosa seems to be surrounded by very gentle doves of advisors

who don’t seem to be willing to engage in battle. One wonders what could have

happened had the president and his advisors adopted a hawkish legal approach

instead of the gentle, long game that some observers see as a sign of weakness.

Mkhwebane

derives her authority from the Constitution. It is ironic that she seeks to

enforce “constitutional” behaviour on the president when in fact she

doesn’t believe in the Constitution. She even went to the extent of rewriting

it and instructed Parliament to give effect to her re-written version. She had

no regard for the fact that a constitutional amendment requires consultation of

the citizens of the republic.

The

Constitutional Court is yet to rule on Mkhwebane’s estrangement (worse than a

violation) towards the Constitution in relation to the powers of the Reserve

Bank.

Kudos

to Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago for doing the right thing, which was

to approach the Constitutional Court to make a ruling on Mkhwebane’s conduct.

Mkhwebane

should learn from constitutionalists like Kganyago that when you strongly

believe an organ of state or a member of an organ of state has violated the

Constitution, you must approach the Constitutional Court for recourse. Or stop

making the claim.

– Mkhabela is a regular columnist for News24.

