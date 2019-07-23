News24.com | Mkhwebane must learn from ConCourt finding

Mkhwebane owes us, South Africans absolute fiduciary duties. We expect her to execute her duties without fear or favour so that her decisions can indeed strengthen our democracy, writes Mahlodi Muofhe.

On Monday, July 22, the Constitutional

Court held that the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane must pay the

costs out of her own pocket for the protracted litigation in the matter

between her office and the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) and Absa/Bankorp.

The court agreed with the North Gauteng

High Court that her entire Absa/Bankorp investigation was flawed, and that

Mkhwebane was not honest during her investigation. The apex court dismissed the

SARB’s application for a declaratory order to find that Mkhwebane has abused

her office while she undertook the investigation.

It is perhaps uncollegial to opine on

the behaviour of a colleague in the same profession. I otherwise hold that as

colleagues in the same profession we owe it to ourselves to critique ourselves

privately when we meet but if circumstances so demand do so openly with the

hope that we will learn from our

mistakes.

Since assuming office Mkhwebane has had

the misfortune of getting some of her reports and remedial actions thereof set

aside by our courts on review. By any stretch of the imagination this does not

bode well for the integrity and image of this critical Chapter 9 institution.

This institution was set up solely inter alia to strengthen our constitutional

democracy.

It must pain the high courts generally and

our apex court, the Constitutional Court, particularly, to find themselves in a

position where they have to make adverse findings against the Public Protector.

The powers and functions of the Public Protector are succinctly put in the

Public Protector Act and further emphasised in the Constitution of South Africa.

Were Mkhwebane to simply stick to these acts

and other enabling acts to fulfil her duties, the purpose and import of our

Chapter 9 institutions, which we so dearly need to strengthen our democracy

would be greatly enhanced.

Our judicial system recognises that a

lower court can err at times in its application of the law during its

adjudicative process. To cure the error of the lower court, a higher court, the

highest court in criminal matters being the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), or

our apex court on constitutional matters being the Constitutional Court, on

appeal or review of any matter may partially or wholly set aside a decision

which was erroneously arrived at by a lower

court.

The Public Protector’s reports and recommended

remedial actions are subject to these review processes by litigants whose

rights would have been adversely affected. Our Constitution enjoins the Public

Protector to investigate matters brought before her clinically and prudently to

ensure that instead of adversely tempering with the rights of those she would

have investigated her final reports and remedial actions must of necessity pass

the legal constitutional muster. Failure to pass this test achieves the

negative unintended results which are inconsistent with the spirit and purport

of the Constitution.

It was not without thought that we

crafted the Chapter Nine institutions in our Constitution. We had recognised

the injustices of the past, especially those which were committed against

vulnerable people who could not easily access the doors of justice. Some of our

people were sentenced to death for fighting to liberate our country from the

past injustices of the apartheid regime.

Anyone occupying a leadership position in

any of our Chapter 9 institutions must thus know that they occupy a

position of trust. The rest of the over 55 million South Africans rely largely

on her/his objective judgement when releasing her/his report and remedial

action.

Mkhwebane owes us, South Africans

absolute fiduciary duties. We expect her to execute her duties without fear or

favour so that her decisions can indeed strengthen our democracy. The majority

decision delivered by Justice Sisi Khampepe in this matter is a difficult

pill to swallow for me and, I would imagine, members of the legal

profession specifically and the broader South African communities as

well.

The judgment unequivocally told us that Mkhwebane,

crudely put, lied in this matter. She misled us, South Africans. For our apex

court to pronounce that the Public Protector proffered several falsehoods in

her investigation is something I hope Mkhwebane is, or should be,

seriously concerned about. The holder of this position in terms of the Constitution

is someone whose integrity shouldn’t be doubted, in particular by the ConCourt.

The Public Protector’s behaviour must be beyond reproach. Her decisions or reports

must be distinctly clear and untainted.

As Khampepe delivered the majority decision

a chill went through my spine. Mkhwebane was faced with a final cost order

decision to pay from her own pocket. Courts by their nature seldom order

that a party to any litigation acting on behalf of any institution, in

particular a public institution like the Public Protector Office, should

personally bear the costs. The costs in such litigations of necessity are

usually borne by the said public entity. In this instance the Public

Protector has to pay 15% of the costs in her personal capacity.

Mkhwebane may want us to believe that the

judgment ties not only her hands but also the hands of her successors in the

coming years when her term ends. I humbly submit that she errs yet again in her

comprehension of the ConCourt decision. I hope that her legal advisors on this

one will advise her appropriately and interpret the court’s decision

contextually to her.

The cost order against Mkhwebane in my

humble opinion is aimed at deterring her personally, not any future successor,

from irrational decision making. Her bad faith conduct, as Justice Sisi

Khampepe so ordered is a terrible indictment on her personally, not on her

future successors unless, they too, act in bad

faith.

I genuinely hope that our Public

Protector will learn from this judgment that she has to act in good faith when

discharging her duties. The Constitution directs her to do likewise so that her

decisions can strengthen our democracy. She must desist from litigating

frivolously and vexatiously. The costs of any litigation, if she isn’t reminded

by this costs order against her personally, will otherwise always be borne by

South Africans through taxes.

– Mahlodi Muofhe is an advocate based in Johannesburg specialising in human rights law.

