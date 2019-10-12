News24.com | Missing UJ student’s bus and student cards found, police appeal for help

The family of a missing University of Johannesburg student is searching for answers.

Christ-vie Kubanza, 19, was last seen near the library on the campus at around 21:00 on Thursday. At the time, she was wearing black leggings and a dark brown jacket, her family says.

She was expected home at around 19:00 that evening and when her family tried to reach her, her cellphone rang unanswered until around 22:00.

On Friday, her student card and bus pass were found outside the campus, a family member disclosed.

A missing person’s report was made at the Brixton police station.

Although the police have little details about her whereabouts that night, they have pieced together some information.

“At this stage, preliminary investigations reveal that the missing teen could have spent some time on Friday 11 October 2019 around 14h00 at Chicken Licken on Campus Square, whereafter she is believed to have moved to Wimpy and could have stayed there until around 19h00 on the same day,” police said.

They have appealed to the public for help.

Anyone who has information can contact Brixton police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.