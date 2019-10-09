News24.com | Mandy Wiener: ‘Bail out’ NPA, Hawks instead of SABC, SAA

Treasury’s money would be best spent, in the eyes of the public at least, on paying for top class, competent, qualified investigators and prosecutors to go after the crooked and corrupt, writes Mandy Wiener.

A few days ago,

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced that the financially

crippled state broadcaster, the SABC, will be receiving a R3.2bn bailout from

government. The first payment of R2.1bn was set to be transferred on Monday

this week, with stringent conditions having been set before the money was

released. The remaining R1.1bn would be held back until the SABC had met all

the outstanding set requirements

The SABC has not made a

profit in six years and has said that it was expecting another loss for the

last financial year. It actually needs a bailout of R6.8bn to be able to run

but it will have to do with half of that in order to avoid a blackout.

Similarly, SAA is in

desperate need of a government cash injection despite already receiving a R5.5bn

bailout from Treasury over the past financial year. It needs an addition R2bn

in working capital until December to stay afloat. It’s in even more trouble now

that it has failed to submit audited financial statements in Parliament because

of liquidity issues. Add to that a myriad of problems with labour issues and

pending strike action.

Over the past few years,

Treasury has given SAA bailouts amounting to over R20bn but Finance Minister

Tito Mboweni has said that the airline must be sold off and the state cannot

continue to bail out state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

State-owned arms company

Denel also received a R1.8bn bailout from government this year after it was

left struggling to pay salaries and suppliers. Government is considering a

further R1bn recapitalisation in its budget for the next financial year. Eskom,

which was horribly looted during the state capture project, is getting R59bn

over the next three years.

Writing in Business Day, activist Terry

Crawford-Browne criticised government for repeatedly throwing good money after

bad in this manner. “Has the

Treasury still not learnt anything from its dismal failures with the arms deal

debacle? After years of mismanagement and corruption these SOEs have all proved

to be unfixable and should be put into immediate bankruptcy instead of saddling

SA and our citizens with still more debt.”

Meanwhile

over in Silverton, National Prosecuting Authority director Shamila Batohi and

head of the Special Investigating Directorate Hermione Cronje, are trying to

tackle a decade of malfeasance, corporate corruption and state capture with a

meagre budget of less than R4bn.

The NPA is underfunded,

understaffed and overstretched, with enormous expectations from the public. It does

not have enough money to pay all of its salaries this financial year and will

have to slash staff if it is to remain within budget over the medium term.

Batohi earlier this year told Parliament that vacancy

rates were about 20% on average in the country. The percentage was even higher

at specialised units such as the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit and the

Asset Forfeiture Unit, at between 25% and 28%. This means that in actual terms

the NPA had lost about 600 prosecutors since 2015 as a result of not being able

to recruit any new prosecutors.

We are desperately waiting for the NPA to act in state

capture cases, but the resources are simply not there. There is no money to

fund them. There is little doubt this is going to have a significant impact on

service delivery and perpetuate the credibility crisis of the organisation. In

order to unravel the intricacies of a case like Steinhoff or Trillian, the NPA

would need the very best forensic expertise in the country and it’s unlikely to

attract those resources with skinny public sector salaries.

According to the NPA’s

2018/2019 financial report, it ominously warns that “The organisation has now reached a point where it will not be able

to continue to deliver on its mandate if it does not receive an increase in its

budget baseline. The lack of budget within the NPA is a very serious problem.

There has been no recruitment since 2016. The impact on the delivery of justice

and morale of prosecutors working in extremely challenging conditions, is huge.”

Almost 90% of the NPA’s

budget is spent on wages, which meant a R77m shortfall for the financial year.

This shortfall was funded through reallocation of funds within the Department

of Justice. Batohi has also said that the new investigating directorate, headed

by Cronje, would get more than R200m over the next three years but those funds

are insufficient to do the work the unit is meant to.

Speaking last week at the launch of the Health

Sector Anti-Corruption Forum, Batohi took the unprecedented step of pleading

with the president for more money to address the lack of capacity within both

the NPA and the Hawks. Batohi has instead previously resorted to “very

strong budget diplomacy” with the finance minister to address this.

Batohi explained that while

the NPA has received a budget allocation through the adjusted estimates of the national

expenditure process, the biggest challenge to investigating and prosecuting was

capacity in the NPA and Hawks.

“This will be used primarily to recruit

prosecutors in the specialised commercial crimes units and capacity in the

Asset Forfeiture Unit. However, the Hawks capacity still remains a problem. I

take this opportunity to urge the president to address this urgently.”

According to the Institute for Security Studies

(ISS), the Hawks need 2 500 more investigators as it is currently running at

less than 50% capacity. This is having a direct impact on the failure by the

state to charge politicians and criminals responsible for pillaging billions

from the state over the past years of capture.

“The Hawks’ 1700 investigators, some of whom are

helping the investigative directorate of the NPA, are working on almost 19 000

cases with over 15 000 accused on court rolls countrywide as of the end of

March,” said the ISS’s Johan Burger.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has floated the idea

of approaching private donors to fund some programmes of the NPA. This has

raised concerns about how the NPA, which is already facing a credibility

crisis, could compromise its independence. This just cannot be a viable option.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will know that the NPA is

desperate for more money to get the job done. In his State of the Nation

Address, he said, “We have asked the National

Director of Public Prosecutions to develop a plan to significantly increase the

capacity and effectiveness of the NPA, including to ensure effective asset

forfeiture.” The new Special Investigations Unit Tribunal is also expected

to bring in cash – its intention is to fast-track civil claims arising from its

investigations, which is hoped to bring in R14.7bn.

But for now, Treasury’s money would be far better

spent, in the eyes of the public at least, on paying for top class, competent,

qualified investigators and prosecutors to go after the crooked and corrupt,

than on bailing out a poorly run, inefficient SABC or SAA. Wouldn’t you rather

see the corrupt behind bars than flying on your country’s national carrier?