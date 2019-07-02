News24.com | Local government: Where state capture has led to state failure

The state of municipalities in South Africa is the closest you get to state failure, a scenario where rules are broken systematically with impunity, writes Ralph Mathekga.

The level of financial mismanagement and

lack of proper accounting practices across municipalities should be a matter of

grave concern for South Africans.

The Auditor General’s latest report on

local government audits shows that only 18 out of a total of 257 municipalities

have complied when it comes to adhering to proper accounting practices

stipulated by the law. Therefore, when it comes to keeping proper financial

records, there is only a 7% compliance rate across all municipalities. To put

it differently, a total of 93% of municipalities are not able to tell a

complete story regarding how they spent the public funds.

Let’s get something clear before we go

further with this. Failure to adhere to stipulated standards and practices when

it comes to financial management in municipalities does not necessarily imply

that money has been misused. Further, failure to maintain proper financial and

performance records across municipalities does not necessarily mean that

service delivery has not been met. In the case of South Africa however, there

is a strong correlation between the decline in adhering to proper financial

records and the decline of service delivery and the rise of corruption.

Quite often in South Africa, remarks are

made that the main drive for local government should be service delivery and

not necessarily an obsession with audit outcomes. The EFF even accused the DA

of obsessing over audit outcomes instead of focusing on service delivery,

implying that a municipality can fail to maintain proper financial and

performance records, while succeeding at delivering basic services.

Municipalities should not obsess about

audit outcomes to a point where service delivery is compromised. However, I am

yet to come across a case where a municipality has an excellent record in

service delivery amidst an excessively dismal record when it comes to financial

record-keeping practices. This led me to the multibillion-rand question: what

are the reasons for the progressive decline in financial record-keeping across

municipalities in South Africa?

The Auditor General’s report also indicates

that only 19% of municipalities could provide financial statements without

material misstatements. The rest, about 80% of municipalities, is a mixed bag

of deliberate misstatements and perhaps to a limited degree genuine

incompetence or lack of ability to maintain proper financial records. This

means that 80% of the time, one cannot make sense of financial records coming

from municipalities. Most of our municipalities’ financial documents are deliberate

gibberish, put together with the intention to deceive.

We should not be surprised about this

horrid picture coming out of municipalities. If indeed there has been state

capture as evidence is pointing out, we should expect an equivalent level of

wrongdoing at local government level, perhaps even worse. The sad story of our

local government is that in most cases municipalities are just impossible to

audit due to a lack of credible information regarding what has been happening

in those municipalities.

Our municipalities are gathering a reputation

as turfs run by war lords who have captured their small enclaves where they do

just about whatever they want to perpetuate their hold. This is more a rule

than an exception, given that it is also an exception in South Africa for a

municipality to perform well and keep proper financial records.

The state of municipalities in South Africa

is the closest you get to state failure, a scenario where rules are broken

systematically with impunity. Unfortunately, both the provincial and national

spheres of government lack the moral rectitude to correct what is happening

across municipalities because the two spheres of corruption are also no

exception when it comes to rampant institutionalised corruption in

post-apartheid South Africa.

– Ralph Mathekga is a political analyst and author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa’s Turn.

