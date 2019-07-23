News24.com | LIVE | Zwane took church choir to India for ‘farmer training’ instead of Vrede dairy beneficiaries, #StateCaptureInquiry hears

Zondo asks Venter why Estina never made any financial contribution to the project, as they were meant to, according to the agreement. According to the agreement, Estina was supposed to pay R228m towards the project. Zondo wants to know why the Free State government would pay Estina the R106m, if they haven’t delivered on their end of the agreement.

Venter says that the contribution from Estina would’ve been towards the project in its entirety, for the completion of the project. The money paid to Estina was for actual physical work done on the ground. They weren’t meant to be compensated for anything else, Venter says.