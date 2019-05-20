News24.com | LIVE: #ZumaTrial – ‘This case is an intersection of law and politics’ – Zuma lawyer

Jacob Zuma’s last gasp? What you need to know about the former president’s latest legal tussle

Former president Jacob Zuma will this week take the plunge in what will likely be his final opportunity to dodge a series of corruption charges he has successfully sidestepped for more than a decade.

Zuma is set to appear in the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg for four days this week when a full bench will hear his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

If Zuma is successful he will be immune to these charges, which relate to alleged bribes paid to him by French arms company Thales – one of the successful contractors in the multi-billion rand “arms deal”.

Thales is accused number two, while Zuma’s name tops the charge sheet. If this week’s application is unsuccessful, Thales will face one count of money laundering, two counts of corruption and one count of racketeering.