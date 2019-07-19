News24.com | LIVE | Zondo: I made the decision to call Zuma & I still believe it was right
2019-07-19 09:34
Former president Jacob Zuma back at the state capture commission of inquiry following an impasse between his legal team and that of the commission.
Pretorius says there might be questions about what cross-examination means.
He says that cross-examination typically happens after a witness has been led in their evidence in chief by another party. It can include a variety of questions.
But it is primarily used to secure evidence in support of a case or challenge evidence in support of that case.
That is not what is going on here, Pretorius says.
The evidence leaders must determine whether a witness is being truthful, he adds.
“In short, we have complied by the rules.”
Evidence leader Adv Paul Pretorius now response.
He wants to clarify things.
When Zuma was invited to the commission, the reasons were “detailed”. There was no lack of clarity on the topics of discussion and the implications thereof, says Pretorius.
It was also clear that the commission was not using its powers to compel a witnesses to get Zuma to appear.
But whether a witness comes to the commission voluntarily or not, “certain obligations arise”, Pretorius says.
