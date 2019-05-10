News24.com | LIVE: WATCH: Catch our editors and analysts breaking down the election results

READ:

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hometown of Soweto, Johannesburg, might have given the ANC its support, but has sent a warning to the party by rewarding the EFF. The ANC lost almost 6 percentage points between 2014 and 2019, with support declining from 76,2 and 70,3. Julius Malema’s EFF however jumped from 11,2% to 17,6%.

Counting in Gauteng is not yet done, as of 12:42pm, with the future of the province still in the balance. The latest numbers from the IEC put the ANC at below 50% support. News24’s election analyst Dawie Scholtz has projected that the governing party will hold on to Gauteng with a reduced majority of 50,35%.

Of the outstanding votes, the greatest number include the province’s largest townships in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, where the ANC still dominates. According to News24’s analysis the ANC is largely holding steady around in and Johannesburg, with some losses similar to Soweto, and Ekurhuleni. In Tshwane the DA performed better than in other townships, with minor growth in Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa.

The EFF seems to be growing across the board, with doubling of support in Orange Farm (from 7,2% in 2014 to 14,7% in 2019), Soweto (11,2% to 17,6%), as well as big growth in Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa. – Pieter du Toit