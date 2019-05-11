News24.com | LIVE: Vote counting nears end, IEC set to announce results by afternoon
2019-05-11 11:19
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is set to announce the results of the 2019 general elections by late afternoon as vote counting is close to completion.
While the ANC has taken North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga as expected, the Economic Freedom Fighters will feel they have scored crucial victories in these provinces, growing their support to either maintain or ascend to the official opposition for the next five years.
The ANC has taken the Northern Cape with 57.54% of the votes, the North West with 61.87%, Mpumalanga with 77.23% and Limpopo with 75.49% of ballots cast.
While the governing party has retained control of these provinces, support for the black, green and gold has dropped across the board.
Meanwhile, the EFF has not only made inroads at a national level, but the party has grown across all provinces and is now the official opposition in three provinces surrounding Gauteng to the east, north and west of the province – Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.
Snapshot of Gauteng at 11:46am:
Only two voting districts out of 2771 are outstanding.
Total votes case: 4 353 429
Voter turnout: 68.29%
ANC – 50.19%
DA – 27.46%
EFF – 14.68%
FF Plus – 3.56%
IFP – 0.88%
ACDP – 0.71%
Gauteng, the richest prize in provincial politics, remains in the balance as the ANC early on Saturday morning breached the electoral threshold of 50% support.
With only a fraction of Gauteng’s 2 727 voting districts still outstanding, the state of play at 08:15 was:
ANC: 50.05%
DA: 27.63%
EFF: 14.61%
Freedom Front Plus: 3.61%
IFP: 0.87%
The only parties that have increased their support since 2014 are the EFF and the FF Plus, which will both have more members in the provincial legislature than before.
The ANC (minus 3.6 percentage points) and the DA (minus 4.09 percentage points) have both lost support.
