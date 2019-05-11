News24.com | LIVE: Vote counting nears end, IEC set to announce results by afternoon

While the ANC has taken North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga as expected, the Economic Freedom Fighters will feel they have scored crucial victories in these provinces, growing their support to either maintain or ascend to the official opposition for the next five years.

The ANC has taken the Northern Cape with 57.54% of the votes, the North West with 61.87%, Mpumalanga with 77.23% and Limpopo with 75.49% of ballots cast.

While the governing party has retained control of these provinces, support for the black, green and gold has dropped across the board.

Meanwhile, the EFF has not only made inroads at a national level, but the party has grown across all provinces and is now the official opposition in three provinces surrounding Gauteng to the east, north and west of the province – Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.