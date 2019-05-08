News24.com | LIVE: ‘This vote is about competence’ – Maimane says about #SAElections2019

Speaking at the Prebsyterian Church voting station in Dobsonville, Soweto, Mmusi Maimane urged South Africans to come out in numbers to vote, saying it doesn’t matter what t-shirt people wear.

“This vote is about competence. This vote is about saying let Mmusi Maimane run this country so that we can take it forward so that we can clean up this country,” he said.

Maimane said he was confident about the Gauteng province and about the turnout, adding that his party has shown that where it governed, there was service delivery.

He said his vote was an expression of a non-racial future.

“The last 25 years had a great start, but a dreadful finish because frankly we have missed an opportunity to address our historical injustices,” he said.