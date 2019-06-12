News24.com | LIVE: There was a ‘campaign’ by Jiba to dig up dirt, have Nxasana removed as NDPP, #StateCaptureInquiry hears

ICYMI:

State capture: Booysen claims Madhoe, Panday prosecution decision was “an attack on me’

A memorandum that spelt out a decision that police officer, Colonel Navin Madhoe, and businessman Thoshan Panday should not be prosecuted was an “attack on me”, a former Hawks boss claimed.

The former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss, General Johan Booysen was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday and the memo referred to was from then-Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN, advocate Moipone Noko.

“What concerns me the most about the memo is that it is an attack on me. It makes me look like the accused person. I would have at least expected her to give me an opportunity to state my case,” Booysen added.