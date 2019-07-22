News24.com | LIVE | There is a ‘culture of fear’ within the Free State government – legislature member tells #StateCaptureInquiry

Jankielsohn continues reading: “…the training mentoring and support will be assessed beforehand by Glen agricultural institute, and if it is not satisfactory, it will have to be rectified by the service provider.”

Jankielsohn says this reference to the beneficiaries is important, because “up until now, to date, these beneficiaries have been totally sidelined for the project, and it is my opinion, chairperson, that an agricultural project cannot exist without beneficiaries. It is not government’s job to milk cows. In this specific project, the purpose would have been to identify beneficiaries first, and then to implement the project and ensure that these beneficiaries are part of the project from the outset.”

Jankielsohn: “Because then they would have been able to take ownership of the project. There would have been in-house training of the project, and they would’ve been given employment during the initial phases of this project as well. The exclusion of the beneficiaries is very strange to me, given that government projects have one purpose, and that should be to benefit some beneficiaries on the ground, the people on the ground.”

Jankielsohn: “And in this case, the community of Vrede, most of the people there are impoverished, there’s huge unemployment, and people were hoping that this project will bring some relief to at least those 80 people who were later identified to beneficiaries, and unfortunately, those people are still sidelined in this project.”