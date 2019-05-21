News24.com | LIVE: ‘Thales is independent of Zuma’ – lawyer for French arms company argues at #ZumaTrial
2019-05-21 14:00
Former president Jacob Zuma’s fight for a permanent stay of prosecution, related to a series of corruption charges against him, continues in the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
WATCH LIVE:
(Courtesy of SABC)
[embedded content]
We have the State saying, as from 2005, they had all the necessary evidence to prosecute CSF (Thales).
But what this court will consider, with those two facts taken together, is whether a nine-year delay is justified, considering the NPA’s submission they had the evidence.
Steyn interrupts Adhikari: “We are coming to the same issues we covered with Mr Katz, that Thales is an add-on.”
Adhikari: “With respect, my submission is different.”
Steyn: “But the answer is the same.”
Adhikari is getting some push-back from the bench.
The broader issue she is traversing relates to who was responsible for delaying the matter over various periods for the past 15 years.
Thales denies it was responsible from 2005 to 2009. The NPA accepts, Adhikari says, that the delays were caused by the NPA after 2009.
There is a nine-year delay. And that delay is not really explained when it comes to Thales. We know the reason for the delays on Mr Zuma’s side, but Thales was not really part of that litigation.
Adhikari says the nine-year delay in the Thales matter, is unexplained.
