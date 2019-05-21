News24.com | LIVE: ‘Thales is independent of Zuma’ – lawyer for French arms company argues at #ZumaTrial

We have the State saying, as from 2005, they had all the necessary evidence to prosecute CSF (Thales).

But what this court will consider, with those two facts taken together, is whether a nine-year delay is justified, considering the NPA’s submission they had the evidence.

Steyn interrupts Adhikari: “We are coming to the same issues we covered with Mr Katz, that Thales is an add-on.”

Adhikari: “With respect, my submission is different.”

Steyn: “But the answer is the same.”