News24.com | LIVE | Stevens Mokgalapa’s leave has been withdrawn #TshwaneCouncil

Last minute haggling has been taking place in the public gallery between national leaders of the ANC and the EFF at the Johannesburg council meeting.

Council has been convened to elect a new mayor following Herman Mashaba’s resignation.

ANC’s secretary general Ace Magashule and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu have spent much of the morning going back and forth in discussions regarding the day’s expected outcome.

The two parties and the DA have each fielded their own candidates, with much expectation that the EFF’s candidate Musa Novela would be eliminated after the first round of votes.

A national leader speaking to News24 off the record said the EFF was negotiating with its ambitions to take over the City of Tshwane in mind.

“They want Tshwane and are discussing for both cities,” said the source.

The EFF is apparently hoping the elections would be delayed, giving it more time to negotiate with the ANC.

News24 also understands the EFF also has a problem with the ANC’s mayoral candidate Geoff Makhubo.

Makhubo also has been seen in an intense caucus with Shivambu and Magashule.