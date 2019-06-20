News24.com | LIVE: SONA as it happens – all the news, analysis and red carpet action
2019-06-20 14:23
It is the first State of the Nation Address of the 6th Parliament and the expectations are high for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a speech that inspires the nation and the business community.
Last Updated at
Share
SONA #2: 5 things to look out for in Ramaphosa’s address
This is what we will be looking out for when Ramaphosa delivers his speech:
1. Clear leadership on the economy
2. Becoming a statesman
3. Building an effective public service
4. The scourge of crime
5. The lasting effect of state capture and grand corruption
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl52$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
SONA #2: 5 things to look out for in Ramaphosa’s address
This is what we will be looking out for when Ramaphosa delivers his speech:
1. Clear leadership on the economy
2. Becoming a statesman
3. Building an effective public service
4. The scourge of crime
5. The lasting effect of state capture and grand corruption
“>