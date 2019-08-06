News24.com | LIVE: #SANEFvsEFF – Malema arrives at court as Ngcukaitobi argues EFF’s ‘superior logic’

Ngcukaitobi argues that some of the statements and tweets by Malema, which were read out in court yesterday and labelled as “hate speech”, are in fact not hate speech, but rather “insults”. There is a difference, Ngcukaitobi argues.

Ngcukaitobi says journalists often engage in conversations on Twitter, which is not strictly associated with the media as such, and Malema merely has joined this discourse, with his tweets.

Ngcukaitobi mentions one of the tweets on which emphasis was placed (a reply to Pauli van Wyk), which reads “You are sick. Go to hell Satan.”

Ngcukaitobi: “Of course, that could be construed crude, that could be construed insulting, and of course it could be construed as even offensive. But it’s not hate speech under Section 10 of the Equality Act. It’s certainly not the hate speech that the applicants are contending for, which is discrimination on the grounds of profession.”

Ngcukaitobi: “It’s not hate speech; it’s an insult. And it is absolutely essential to draw these distinctions, and they have been drawn for us, luckily, by the Supreme Court of Appeal.”