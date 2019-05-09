News24.com | LIVE: #SAElections2019 provisional polling numbers start trickling in

ICYMI:

‘Ballot box’ found at house turns out to be full of toilet rolls

In what turned out to be a false alarm, amidst other reports of problems with ballot boxes in the country, police and the military were called in to inspect a house where the occupants were allegedly keeping a ballot box, The Citizen reported. But it later reportedly emerged that the box was actually just a utility box that was used to store toilet rolls.

Tempers reportedly flared between the ANC and the DA over the issue, with the ANC calling in the police to investigate the allegation.

According to The Citizen, the DA accused the ANC of manufacturing outrage to spread lies about the DA, as DA members had been seen at the house.

The owner of the house was reportedly furious. The incident apparently took place after he invited the man into his house so that he could use the bathroom.