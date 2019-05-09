News24.com | LIVE: #SAElections2019 – National results snapshot: ANC – 55.86%; DA – 24.83% with almost 36% of voting districts counted
projects: ANC to retain Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West
can project that the ANC will keep control of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo,
Mpumalanga and the North West.
The
EFF is likely to become the official opposition in Mpumalanga, more than doubling its support and taking over the
mantle from the DA. The EFF is projected to end on 13.3% in this province, with
the DA on 10.9%.
The
EFF will remain the official opposition in the North West and Limpopo, and the
DA will remain the official opposition in the Eastern Cape.
The
governing party is expected to form provincial governments in these provinces,
with a reduced majority in Mpumalanga and North West.
The ANC’s support in the
Eastern Cape and Limpopo will remain relatively stable from the 2014 election.
According
to News24’s statistical analysis, based on available and representative
results:
·
The ANC will win a majority of 70% in the Eastern Cape, almost exactly the same
support the party received in 2014;
·
The ANC will win with about 77% of the vote in Limpopo, slightly down from the
79% it received in 2014, with the EFF up from 10% to 12%;
·
The ANC will achieve 74% in Mpumalanga, down from the party’s 79% support it
won in 2014, and
·
In the North West, the ANC will reach 63% support, down from 68% in 2014.
Suburban voter turnout was enormous with 79% of voters going to vote, while
township turnout was down to 54%.
The FF+ managed to make massive inroads into
suburban voters, capturing 31% of their votes.
President
Cyril Ramaphosa will comfortably win his “turf war” with EFF leader
Julius Malema in Limpopo, where both were born.
In the North West, where
Malema’s party aimed to substantially grow its support, the party will take
about five percentage points from the ANC with the EFF’s growth projected from
12.5% to 17.3%. — Adriaan Basson