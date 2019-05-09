News24.com | LIVE: #SAElections2019 – National results snapshot: ANC – 55.86%; DA – 24.83% with almost 36% of voting districts counted

News24

projects: ANC to retain Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West

can project that the ANC will keep control of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo,

Mpumalanga and the North West.

The

EFF is likely to become the official opposition in Mpumalanga, more than doubling its support and taking over the

mantle from the DA. The EFF is projected to end on 13.3% in this province, with

the DA on 10.9%.

The

EFF will remain the official opposition in the North West and Limpopo, and the

DA will remain the official opposition in the Eastern Cape.

The

governing party is expected to form provincial governments in these provinces,

with a reduced majority in Mpumalanga and North West.

The ANC’s support in the

Eastern Cape and Limpopo will remain relatively stable from the 2014 election.

According

to News24’s statistical analysis, based on available and representative

results:

·

The ANC will win a majority of 70% in the Eastern Cape, almost exactly the same

support the party received in 2014;

·

The ANC will win with about 77% of the vote in Limpopo, slightly down from the

79% it received in 2014, with the EFF up from 10% to 12%;

·

The ANC will achieve 74% in Mpumalanga, down from the party’s 79% support it

won in 2014, and

·

In the North West, the ANC will reach 63% support, down from 68% in 2014.

Suburban voter turnout was enormous with 79% of voters going to vote, while

township turnout was down to 54%.

The FF+ managed to make massive inroads into

suburban voters, capturing 31% of their votes.

President

Cyril Ramaphosa will comfortably win his “turf war” with EFF leader

Julius Malema in Limpopo, where both were born.

In the North West, where

Malema’s party aimed to substantially grow its support, the party will take

about five percentage points from the ANC with the EFF’s growth projected from

12.5% to 17.3%. — Adriaan Basson