News24.com | LIVE: #SAElections2019 – EFF numbers growing, ANC’s strong lead persists as vote counting passes the 75% mark

ICYMI:

South Africa resets: ANC dodges a spray of bullets, DA slumps and EFF keeps on trucking

What exactly happened on Wednesday? It seems South Africa chose to give the ANC a light tongue-lashing, while DA support declined for the first time ever. The EFF keeps chugging along while the Freedom Front Plus is making a comeback. The national results centre in Pretoria was an interesting joint on Thursday night. Pieter du Toit reports.

There were some big smiles among senior ANC leaders at the IEC’s Results Operational Centre at the old Pretoria Showgrounds in Soutter Street on Thursday evening.

“It could have been worse,” one ANC figure, tipped to play an increasingly prominent role in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, said as he was mulling about in the cavernous hall. He seemed relieved.

And he had reason to be. The governing party, beset by corruption, capture and poor governance looks set to settle on 57,1% of support and will quite possibly hold on to Gauteng. Sure, the ANC lost support (five percentage points ain’t nothing to sneeze at) but it wasn’t anywhere near the collapse some predicted and others wished for.