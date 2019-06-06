News24.com | LIVE: ‘Regiments was in the market’ asking banks for R9bn ‘on behalf of Transnet’, former treasurer tells #StateCaptureInquiry

Makgatho reads from an email to Singh, dated January 31, 2014, after she had spent a week in the data room.

“Our engagement with Regiments,” Makgatho starts. “I’m not sure how to engage with Regiments on this project, given the fact that you mentioned during our 15 January call, that I should not worry about the terms of reference, as they are not relevant, and I should not link the deliverables to the budget.”

“I understand your point that they are your advisers and not mine, and they are merely advising you through me, but without a clear understanding of how our relationship with Regiments is governed, and how expected deliverables are supposed to be managed, and measured against the terms of reference timelines and budget, this makes my job extremely difficult. I will appreciate clarity on their mandate, so that we can proceed smoothly.”

Makgatho says that Singh then replied to her email on the 3rd of February 2014, saying thanks for the note, but “please don’t contact any suppliers at this stage”.