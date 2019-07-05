News24.com | LIVE: Pillay to go to court over Mkhwebane’s ‘factually and legally flawed’ SARS report

Former deputy Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay has slammed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into the so-called “rogue unit” and Pravin Gordhan.

Read his full statement, written by his legal team, below:

“1) Our client, Ivan Pillay (“Mr Pillay”) has noted the content of the media briefing held by the Public Protector on Friday, 5 July 2019. Unfortunately, Mr Pillay did not receive a copy of the report from the Public Protector prior to the aforesaid media briefing.

“2) In relation to that which has been announced by the Public Protector during her media briefing: 2.1 Mr Pillay emphatically denies all of the findings which are factually and legally flawed; 2.2 the findings seem to demonstrate that either no, or at best very little investigations were conducted; and 2.3 some of the findings demonstrate: (i) a complete lack of an understanding of SARS as an institution; (ii) some of the findings are patently false; and (iii) it is apparent that misinformation has been provided to the Public Protector.

“3) Mr Pillay has requested us to publically release his initial affidavit which was submitted to the Public Protector on 23 April 2019 in terms of section 7(4)(a) as well as his further affidavit which was submitted to the Public Protector on 19 June 2019 in terms of section 7(9)(a).

“4) Once Mr Pillay and his legal representatives have had the opportunity of studying the Public Protector’s report, Mr Pillay will institute the appropriate legal proceedings for the protection and enforcement of his rights.”