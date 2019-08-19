News24.com | LIVE: Nxasana ‘remained steadfast’ in the face of Zuma’s remarks that he had to leave NPA, #StateCaptureInquiry hears

Zondo asks Nxasana if he ever reached out to Jiba or Mrwebi, or even Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, to improve relations between them. Nxasana says yes, he even invited Jiba out for coffee once, but she “just smiled” and it never happened.

Nxasana says he also reached out to Mrwebi, but it didn’t work. Nxasana says during a trip to London, he tried to greet him every day, but it did not bear any fruit.

Nxasana, however, says that Jiba and Mrwebi were very nice to him, face to face, which he found odd given their attitudes towards him behind the scenes.