News24.com | LIVE: Moyane’s statement does not adequately respond to certain allegations in Gordhan’s statement – Zondo delivering judgment at state capture
IPID investigator told to ‘falsely implicate’ McBride, Zondo commission hears
Innocent Khuba, who was the lead investigator in the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter, was allegedly asked to “falsely implicate” former head of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride and another investigator, Matthew Sesoko.
McBride revealed this on Monday during his third day of testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
Khuba was allegedly told to write a statement, saying that McBride and Sesoko forced him to change the rendition report.
Please follow and like us: