News24.com | LIVE: ‘Missing’ Gupta guests chartered private plane to Cape Town, others flew to Free State after wedding – Jerry Matjila at #StateCaptureInquiry

State capture inquiry: Could Bruce Koloane’s testimony life the lid on state capture?

When South Africa’s defence force allowed a commercial aircraft to breach national protocol and land at the Waterkloof air force base, the country was left vulnerable.

A national security threat, the infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013, went down in the country’s history books as the palpable “launch” of state capture.

The aircraft carried more than 200 guests of the Guptas who were to attend the family’s infamous Sun City wedding.

On Monday, the only person held responsible for the incident, Bruce Koloane (now SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands) is expected to take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.

His testimony will be key to unfolding what really happened on that day and, if not its links to former president Jacob Zuma, then certainly its links to the Gupta family.