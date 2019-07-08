News24.com | LIVE: ‘Missing’ Gupta guests chartered private plane to Cape Town, others flew to Free State after wedding – Jerry Matjila at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-07-08 11:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to hear testimony from SA ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, following the testimony of the current chief of state protocol, Jerry Matjila.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry
(Courtesy of SABC)
[embedded content]
Last Updated at
Share
State capture inquiry: Could Bruce Koloane’s testimony life the lid on state capture?
When South Africa’s defence force allowed a commercial aircraft to breach national protocol and land at the Waterkloof air force base, the country was left vulnerable.
A national security threat, the infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013, went down in the country’s history books as the palpable “launch” of state capture.
The aircraft carried more than 200 guests of the Guptas who were to attend the family’s infamous Sun City wedding.
On Monday, the only person held responsible for the incident, Bruce Koloane (now SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands) is expected to take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.
His testimony will be key to unfolding what really happened on that day and, if not its links to former president Jacob Zuma, then certainly its links to the Gupta family.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl50$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
State capture inquiry: Could Bruce Koloane’s testimony life the lid on state capture?
When South Africa’s defence force allowed a commercial aircraft to breach national protocol and land at the Waterkloof air force base, the country was left vulnerable.
A national security threat, the infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013, went down in the country’s history books as the palpable "launch" of state capture.
The aircraft carried more than 200 guests of the Guptas who were to attend the family’s infamous Sun City wedding.
On Monday, the only person held responsible for the incident, Bruce Koloane (now SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands) is expected to take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.
His testimony will be key to unfolding what really happened on that day and, if not its links to former president Jacob Zuma, then certainly its links to the Gupta family.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
Waterkloof landing: Promotion was always on the cards for Ntshisi despite security breach
The chief of South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Fabian Msimang told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that despite Major Thabo Ntshisi being implicated in the infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing, he was always going to be promoted.
Ntshisi, among others, was named as one of the people responsible in the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster report into the 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing. The breach saw a commercial aircraft landing at the Waterkloof military base. It carried more than 200 guests who attended the infamous Gupta wedding in Sun City.
Only VIPs and VVIPs are allowed to land at the base.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl54$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Waterkloof landing: Promotion was always on the cards for Ntshisi despite security breach
The chief of South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Fabian Msimang told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that despite Major Thabo Ntshisi being implicated in the infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing, he was always going to be promoted.
Ntshisi, among others, was named as one of the people responsible in the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster report into the 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing. The breach saw a commercial aircraft landing at the Waterkloof military base. It carried more than 200 guests who attended the infamous Gupta wedding in Sun City.
Only VIPs and VVIPs are allowed to land at the base.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
Waterkloof landing: Officials should have said ‘no, this is not on’ – top official
While witnesses at the state capture inquiry have been flip-flopping around whether they received a proper, or any, note-verbale, which would have seemingly allowed the Guptas to land their commercial aircraft at Waterkloof military base, a senior department official has thrown this argument out the window.
Lieutenant General Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi, who is the acting director general of the military veterans department, was the president of the justice, crime prevention and security board of inquiry into the 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing. The aircraft had carried about 200 guests who attended the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City.
Testifying on Thursday about the processes that should have been followed in granting clearance for the aircraft, Mgwebi pointed out that Lieutenant Colonel Christine Anderson, South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane who was the former head of state protocol during the landing, and Major Thabo Ntshisi should have acted before the plane even landed.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl56$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Waterkloof landing: Officials should have said ‘no, this is not on’ – top official
While witnesses at the state capture inquiry have been flip-flopping around whether they received a proper, or any, note-verbale, which would have seemingly allowed the Guptas to land their commercial aircraft at Waterkloof military base, a senior department official has thrown this argument out the window.
Lieutenant General Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi, who is the acting director general of the military veterans department, was the president of the justice, crime prevention and security board of inquiry into the 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing. The aircraft had carried about 200 guests who attended the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City.
Testifying on Thursday about the processes that should have been followed in granting clearance for the aircraft, Mgwebi pointed out that Lieutenant Colonel Christine Anderson, South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane who was the former head of state protocol during the landing, and Major Thabo Ntshisi should have acted before the plane even landed.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
Direct order from state protocol chief prompted Gupta’s Waterkloof landing, Zondo commission hears
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s senior foreign affairs assistant, William Matjila, has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he started realising that there were irregularities in the Gupta’s Waterkloof landing of 2013 when he did not receive the required note verbale – or diplomatic correspondence.
Matjila, who testified on Thursday morning at the inquiry, said he was asked to process a request from “the Indian delegation” – understood to be the Indian High Commission – and went ahead with the request after receiving “confirmation” from then-chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane.
Koloane was the only person who faced repercussions for his role in allowing the landing, despite the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster investigation implicating a range of people. He was later made ambassador to the Netherlands, a position he still holds.
Matjila said in his testimony that, without a note verbale, there were no details of the flight available, and that no plane is allowed to land at the military base. A note verbale is a diplomatic correspondence written in third person, but unsigned.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl58$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Direct order from state protocol chief prompted Gupta’s Waterkloof landing, Zondo commission hears
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s senior foreign affairs assistant, William Matjila, has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he started realising that there were irregularities in the Gupta’s Waterkloof landing of 2013 when he did not receive the required note verbale – or diplomatic correspondence.
Matjila, who testified on Thursday morning at the inquiry, said he was asked to process a request from "the Indian delegation" – understood to be the Indian High Commission – and went ahead with the request after receiving "confirmation" from then-chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane.
Koloane was the only person who faced repercussions for his role in allowing the landing, despite the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster investigation implicating a range of people. He was later made ambassador to the Netherlands, a position he still holds.
Matjila said in his testimony that, without a note verbale, there were no details of the flight available, and that no plane is allowed to land at the military base. A note verbale is a diplomatic correspondence written in third person, but unsigned.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
Gupta wedding: ‘I was not satisfied with the clearance for the Waterkloof landing’ – Major Thabo Ntshisi
Only three people are allowed to land an aircraft at Waterkloof military base – the president, deputy president or any person who is sent by the president on government duty.
This is according to Major Thabo Ntshisi who works at the military base’s command post.
Ntshisi was testifying before the commission of inquiry into state capture about the controversial 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing.
The incident saw commercial aircraft, chartered by the Guptas, landing at the base. They were filled with about 200 guests who attended a lavish wedding at Sun City in the North West.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl60$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Gupta wedding: ‘I was not satisfied with the clearance for the Waterkloof landing’ – Major Thabo Ntshisi
Only three people are allowed to land an aircraft at Waterkloof military base – the president, deputy president or any person who is sent by the president on government duty.
This is according to Major Thabo Ntshisi who works at the military base’s command post.
Ntshisi was testifying before the commission of inquiry into state capture about the controversial 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing.
The incident saw commercial aircraft, chartered by the Guptas, landing at the base. They were filled with about 200 guests who attended a lavish wedding at Sun City in the North West.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
Government rattled by Waterkloof landing but learnt nothing – former justice DG
“Name dropping” cropped up numerous times at the state capture commission of inquiry, mainly relating to the country’s former “Number 1”, Jacob Zuma.
Nonkululeko Sindane, former director general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday how the practice could cause, and has caused, serious damage.
Sindane was speaking about the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster investigation into the Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013 when 200 guests of the Gupta family landed at the Waterkloof air force base in a commercial aircraft to attend the family’s lavish wedding in Sun City.
Sindane said one of the recommendations of the JCPS cluster was to stop the practice in its tracks before South Africa was embarrassed again.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl62$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Government rattled by Waterkloof landing but learnt nothing – former justice DG
"Name dropping" cropped up numerous times at the state capture commission of inquiry, mainly relating to the country’s former "Number 1", Jacob Zuma.
Nonkululeko Sindane, former director general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday how the practice could cause, and has caused, serious damage.
Sindane was speaking about the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster investigation into the Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013 when 200 guests of the Gupta family landed at the Waterkloof air force base in a commercial aircraft to attend the family’s lavish wedding in Sun City.
Sindane said one of the recommendations of the JCPS cluster was to stop the practice in its tracks before South Africa was embarrassed again.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
They ‘manipulated the system’ to make it happen – former justice DG on Guptas’ Waterkloof landing
Nonkululeko Sindane, former director general of justice and constitutional development, and the person who chaired the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) investigation into the Guptas’ Waterkloof landing, has detailed what the probe looked into and who was found responsible, at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Sindane was testifying on Wednesday morning. The commission started hearing testimony on Tuesday relating to the controversial landing.
In 2013, the Gupta family landed a commercial aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. The planes carried about 200 guests who were to attend an extravagant wedding at Sun City.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl64$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
They ‘manipulated the system’ to make it happen – former justice DG on Guptas’ Waterkloof landing
Nonkululeko Sindane, former director general of justice and constitutional development, and the person who chaired the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) investigation into the Guptas’ Waterkloof landing, has detailed what the probe looked into and who was found responsible, at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Sindane was testifying on Wednesday morning. The commission started hearing testimony on Tuesday relating to the controversial landing.
In 2013, the Gupta family landed a commercial aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. The planes carried about 200 guests who were to attend an extravagant wedding at Sun City.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
Waterkloof ‘fall guy’ Koloane attends state capture commission
Former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane, who is now South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands, has returned to South Africa to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
The spotlight at the commission on Tuesday was on the controversial Waterkloof landing.
The commission heard that the Gupta family – which is at the centre of state capture allegations – landed a commercial aircraft at the Waterkloof air force base without permission. The aircraft carried about 200 guests who were invited to attend the family’s lavish wedding at Sun City in 2013.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl66$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Waterkloof ‘fall guy’ Koloane attends state capture commission
Former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane, who is now South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands, has returned to South Africa to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
The spotlight at the commission on Tuesday was on the controversial Waterkloof landing.
The commission heard that the Gupta family – which is at the centre of state capture allegations – landed a commercial aircraft at the Waterkloof air force base without permission. The aircraft carried about 200 guests who were invited to attend the family’s lavish wedding at Sun City in 2013.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
I did not give anyone instructions to allow Gupta wedding landing – former transport minister
The former transport minister, Ben Martins, has told the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture that at, at no stage, did he give anyone instructions to allow the Guptas’ aircraft to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.
“The Ministry of Transport … does not have authority over Waterkloof air base. It falls under the Department of Defence and Military Veterans,” he told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, during his testimony on Tuesday.
In 2013, a private plane carrying about 200 guests to the wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia was allowed to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base, and blue light brigades whisked the guests off to Sun City.
Several ministers and political figures attended the wedding.
But Martins told Zondo that he did not give anyone instructions to allow the landing. He also said he did not receive any instructions from former president Jacob Zuma to assist the Guptas.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl68$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
I did not give anyone instructions to allow Gupta wedding landing – former transport minister
The former transport minister, Ben Martins, has told the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture that at, at no stage, did he give anyone instructions to allow the Guptas’ aircraft to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.
"The Ministry of Transport … does not have authority over Waterkloof air base. It falls under the Department of Defence and Military Veterans," he told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, during his testimony on Tuesday.
In 2013, a private plane carrying about 200 guests to the wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia was allowed to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base, and blue light brigades whisked the guests off to Sun City.
Several ministers and political figures attended the wedding.
But Martins told Zondo that he did not give anyone instructions to allow the landing. He also said he did not receive any instructions from former president Jacob Zuma to assist the Guptas.
“>