News24.com | LIVE: Malema seeks decisive EFF majority, rules out coalitions as working with ‘devils’

Malema seeks decisive EFF majority, rules out coalitions as working with ‘devils’

EFF leader Julius Malema has strongly ruled out forming a coalition with any political party after the announcement of the elections results.

Malema was speaking after he cast his vote in his hometown of Seshego in Polokwane, Limpopo on Wednesday.

He says his party will accept the results when the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announces them.