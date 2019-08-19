News24.com | LIVE: Jiba, Mrwebi ‘peddled misinformation’ to Zuma about Nxasana reinstating charges against him, #StateCaptureInquiry hears

ICYMI:

Estina dairy project: The intention was never realised, Zondo Commission hears

The intended beneficiaries of the Estina dairy farm project have no legal documentation to prove they are beneficiaries and therefore, no legal recourse.

This was according to state capture inquiry evidence leader, advocate Leah Gcabashe, who grilled former Free State Department of Agriculture head, Peter Thabethe on the failed project.

The commission was discussing a partnership agreement between Estina and the department. However, the beneficiaries were not part of the agreement.

At the time the agreement was signed, they had already identified the land but had not yet gone through the formalities of acquiring the land.