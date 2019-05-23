News24.com | LIVE: It’s important for the ‘rule of law’ for Zuma to be ‘treated equally’ – State argues at #ZumaTrial

Trengove’s full final submission on Zuma:

“There is a high risk that if Mr Zuma escapes prosecution, that he will be seen to have received special treatment because he is an important and a powerful man. He is accused of corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud in high public office.

He managed to avoid prosecution in the highest public office.

He managed to do so by using to the hilt the Constitutional legal system available to him, at public expense of between R16m and R32m.

As a result of his exercise of those rights, the trial was delayed. We submit that there is a high risk that if his trial is now finally stopped, that it would be seen and understood as a final victory of a powerful man exploiting to the hilt the options available to him to delay. Resulting ultimately in an undue delay in his prosecution.

It is important in the maintenance of the rule of law, for all people to be seen to be treated equally. For that reason, it is important too, for Mr Zuma to be seen to be treated the same as others would have been too.”