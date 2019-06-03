News24.com | LIVE: Former ANN7 editor regrets setting up news station used by ‘the mafia’ for ‘propaganda’, he tells #StateCaptureInquiry

Sundaram talks about how someone who had been hired as part of the HR team, in their “enthusiasm” went to the South African High Commission, with the passports of prospective employees, without informing Ashu Chawla.

Sundaram: “And of course, he was denied access. He asked to speak with somebody at the visa section there, and I think the point person we were told was ‘Mr Shakeel’, he asked to speak with Mr Shakeel and he was told that there’s no Shakeel who worked there…”

Sundaram: “But of course, the next day, Mr Laxmi Goel gave him a dressing down, told him that if there’s visas to be processed, the process to be followed was for Mr Ashu Chawla to be informed, for him to then use his influence in the government to give instructions to the High Commission in New Delhi, for them to issue those visas.”

Sundaram says true to that, the visas then applied for in this manner, “came in very quickly on application”.