News24.com | LIVE: De Lille: We need more women in Parliament

Thuma Mina: Gauteng too close to call while the DA loses its grip

The titanic battle for control of Gauteng, the country’s richest province, is too close to call, with the ANC hanging on to its majority by a whisker and the DA’s poor showing nationally continuing at local level.

By late afternoon on Thursday News24’s projection for the province, based on the latest reliable and representative voting numbers, showed:

– ANC: 50,3%

– DA: 27,8%

– EFF: 14%

– Freedom Front Plus: 3,8%

– IFP: 0,8%.