News24.com | LIVE: Crowds gather in Soweto as DA hosts final rally ahead of elections

Sea of blue gather at last push for DA ahead of election day

As political parties gear up for their last push ahead of the May 8 elections, the DA is holding its final rally in Soweto on Saturday.

Buses carrying hundreds of supporters clad in blue have made their way in the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, as the programme is set to begin at 10:30.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be making his final speech to South Africans to garner their votes.