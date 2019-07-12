News24.com | LIVE: Cape Town’s gang-infested areas brace for SANDF deployment

‘I could hear the gunshots from church’ – Philippi mom who lost daughter in deadly shootings

The last time Ernes Anderson saw her daughter was last Friday night to attend a church service near their home in Marcus Garvey, Philippi.

A short while later, her daughter Siya, 20, and five other friends were shot dead in their yard in what appears to have been a targeted hit, GroundUp reports.

“I could hear the gunshots from church but nobody paid attention until a young boy was sent for me,” said Anderson.