News24.com | LIVE: Cape Town’s gang-infested areas brace for SANDF deployment
‘I could hear the gunshots from church’ – Philippi mom who lost daughter in deadly shootings
The last time Ernes Anderson saw her daughter was last Friday night to attend a church service near their home in Marcus Garvey, Philippi.
A short while later, her daughter Siya, 20, and five other friends were shot dead in their yard in what appears to have been a targeted hit, GroundUp reports.
“I could hear the gunshots from church but nobody paid attention until a young boy was sent for me,” said Anderson.
Please follow and like us: