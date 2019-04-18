News24.com | LIVE: Booysen reveals state capture evidence relating to Hawks

Statement from the commission:

The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State will continue on 18 April2019 at 10h00.

The Commission will continue to hear testimony of the former KwaZulu Natal Head of Hawks, General Johan Booysen on 18 April 2019.

The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witness who will be called to appear before the Commission over the next few weeks.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: 18 April 2019 (Thursday)

Time: 10:00

Venue: 16 Empire Road, 4thFloor Hill on Empire Parktown, Johannesburg