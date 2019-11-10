News24.com | LIVE | Bok trophy tour – Triumphant hometown hero Siya Kolisi brings Webb Ellis Cup to Zwide

Addressing a media briefing before heading out to greet the people of Port Elizabeth on Sunday, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spoke to the importance of unity and the power of South Africans working toward a shared goal despite their differences.

”We’re all from different areas, all we want to do is let everybody know that comes from similar backgrounds as us that it’s possible,” said Kolisi.

”We worked as hard as we could, we put all our differences together and I think that’s what made us special as a team, we accepted our differences.

”Coach Rassie came in and he came with a plan and he was straightforward he said ‘this is the goal, they want us to win the world cup’. We bought into it and we worked as hard as we could.”

Kolisi continued that ”we were honest with one another and we put the Springbok team first before all of us and then we put the country first before all of us and that’s all we wanted to do.

”It’s an added bonus to know that this is inspiring people in South Africa and we’re hoping people get to agree that wherever you’re working – what business or whatever – if South Africa is number one, there is no way you can go wrong.”