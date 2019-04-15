News24.com | LIVE: At least 8 senior managers transferred, suspended during McBride’s 18-month suspension, state capture inquiry hears

ICYMI:

Nhleko did not understand the notion of IPID’s independence, McBride testifies

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride says former Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko “did not understand” the notion of the independence of IPID.

The former IPID boss said he wrote to the Portfolio Committee on Police before his suspension to clarify contradictory reports relating to the so-called Zimbabwe rendition.

But Nhleko was not happy with this, McBride testified. He told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he was not sure why Nhleko was unhappy with him for obeying the law.