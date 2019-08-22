News24.com | LIVE: ANC motion of no confidence bid against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba

ICYMI:

ANALYSIS: Will it be up to EFF to save Mashaba? Why ANC’s no confidence motion could fail

While the ANC drums up support and attempts to rally City of Johannesburg residents around the idea that Herman Mashaba is not good enough to continue as mayor, many believe it’s a futile exercise and won’t bear the desired fruits.

The ANC in South Africa’s economic hub has tabled a motion of no confidence against Mashaba, which is expected to be heard on Thursday.

The motion will also apply to council speaker Vasco Da Gama and the chief whip of the DA’s caucus, Kevin Wax.