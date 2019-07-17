News24.com | LIVE: ANC deployments not based on factional loyalty – Zuma

Zondo: Hogan is saying that the deployment committee doesn’t operate the way you (Zuma) says it does.

Zuma says that the committee recommends some names to ministers, which is not an instruction, and ultimately the government functionaries make the decisions.

But Hogan suggests that people who might not be deserving of certain positions are put forward by the deployment committee.

Hogan said deployments happened: “for a favoured few, as a reward for loyalty to a faction of the party, as a retirement benefit for the well-connected…”

Zondo asks if Zuma wants to engage with that.