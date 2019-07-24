News24.com | LIVE | 3 people were killed under ‘suspicious circumstances’ – Vrede dairy farmer on death threats at #StateCaptureInquiry

ICYMI:

Estina dairy project: State capture inquiry hears how Zwane took church choir to India instead of beneficiaries

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how bold promises were made to beneficiaries of the collapsed Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project, but nothing ever materialised.

On Tuesday, Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the project’s beneficiaries, told the Zondo commission farmers were promised trips to India for training and cattle to kickstart the project.

Instead, the former agriculture MEC in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, sent members of his church choir for training, he claimed.

Dhlamini said Zwane’s father was a pastor and in charge of the choir, adding it had to cut its trip short because its members all had diarrhoea while in India.