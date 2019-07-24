News24.com | LIVE | 3 people were killed under ‘suspicious circumstances’ – Vrede dairy farmer on death threats at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-07-24 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is continuing with testimony related to the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, in the Free State.
WATCH LIVE:
(Courtesy of SABC)
[embedded content]
Last Updated at
Share
ICYMI:
Estina dairy project: State capture inquiry hears how Zwane took church choir to India instead of beneficiaries
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how bold promises were made to beneficiaries of the collapsed Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project, but nothing ever materialised.
On Tuesday, Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the project’s beneficiaries, told the Zondo commission farmers were promised trips to India for training and cattle to kickstart the project.
Instead, the former agriculture MEC in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, sent members of his church choir for training, he claimed.
Dhlamini said Zwane’s father was a pastor and in charge of the choir, adding it had to cut its trip short because its members all had diarrhoea while in India.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl94$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Estina dairy project: State capture inquiry hears how Zwane took church choir to India instead of beneficiaries
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how bold promises were made to beneficiaries of the collapsed Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project, but nothing ever materialised.
On Tuesday, Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the project’s beneficiaries, told the Zondo commission farmers were promised trips to India for training and cattle to kickstart the project.
Instead, the former agriculture MEC in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, sent members of his church choir for training, he claimed.
Dhlamini said Zwane’s father was a pastor and in charge of the choir, adding it had to cut its trip short because its members all had diarrhoea while in India.
“>
Share
ICYMI:
Estina farm project: State capture inquiry hears how legislature failed the people of the Free State
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project was a classic example of how the provincial legislature and its committees failed the people of the Free State.
On Monday, Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when the alleged irregularities in the project took place, the committee chairperson “blocked opposition members’ attempts to probe these issues”.
He said when opposition members in the legislature raised the issue they were “ridiculed and insulted by the governing party” in attempts to deviate from those issues.
“This is a classic example of how the legislature and its committees have failed the people of the Free State by not allowing this issue to be interrogated,” Jankielsohn added.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl98$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
ICYMI:
Estina farm project: State capture inquiry hears how legislature failed the people of the Free State
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project was a classic example of how the provincial legislature and its committees failed the people of the Free State.
On Monday, Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when the alleged irregularities in the project took place, the committee chairperson "blocked opposition members’ attempts to probe these issues".
He said when opposition members in the legislature raised the issue they were "ridiculed and insulted by the governing party" in attempts to deviate from those issues.
"This is a classic example of how the legislature and its committees have failed the people of the Free State by not allowing this issue to be interrogated," Jankielsohn added.
“>