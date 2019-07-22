News24.com | Leadership with no strings attached – Lessons from Ramaphosa’s judicial review

The judicial review of the Public Protector’s report will be significant for our democracy. If Ramaphosa is to be held accountable for not declaring campaign funding, a long line of others must be held to the same standard, writes Sipho Pityana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has done the

right thing by opting for a judicial review of the Public Protector’s report on

funding of his “CR17” campaign.

There are just too many errors,

omissions and misinterpretations to allow the Public Protector’s report to pass

unchallenged. And they relate not only to the president – they have profound

implications for our democracy, too.

Many of the “problems” with

the report have already been ventilated. Some are concerning – such as the fact

that the Public Protector, having invited the president’s response to her draft report, does not seem to have taken the president’s detailed submission

into consideration at all. Others suggest a less than honest approach – for

example, the Public Protector claimed to have tried to engage with Absa over

the nature of some payments, whereas Absa denies that there was any contact at

all.

There are the “missing millions”.

And the question of whether the president – who is not, after all, a Member of

Parliament – can, as the Public Protector recommends, be subjected to parliamentary

disciplinary processes because he was a Member of Parliament at the time this

happened. And then there is the nagging over-arching question, which is that if

Ramaphosa is going to be held accountable for not declaring election campaign

funding, there must surely be a very, very long line of others, including the

complainants against him, who must be held to the same standard. Why have they

not been touched, too?

These “problems” are many,

and fundamental, and suggest a Public Protector who is not prepared to let the

facts get in the way of “a good report”; a Public Protector who does

not seem to understand the law, who has earned a reputation of developing

reports that consistently get thrown out of court, and who – if the truth be

told – is really not suited for the job.

Curiously, it is the party that

vehemently argues that she lacks both credibility and competence that is now

trying to persuade us to place reliance on her report.

But, as Ramaphosa suggested in his

press conference last night, this may not be the time to debate whether or not

we have an incompetent Public Protector. That time will surely come. No, now it

is important to test the facts, assumptions and remedial action that lie at the

heart of her latest report. They have profound implications for our democracy,

and we must be satisfied that they are legally, morally and constitutionally

correct as they will be binding unless overturned.

Transparency in party funding not sufficient

Of course, at the heart of the current

public debate over funding of the CR17 campaign are two core questions which

will inform how we, as a society, deal with transparency around political party

funding, and around ethical “no strings attached” leadership.

Firstly: do we have sufficient

transparency, in law and in practice, around political party funding (whether

for elections or inter-party campaigns)?

Here, the very short answer is: No.

Civil society, business and other formations have long argued that we need far

greater transparency over who funds political parties – and what they may get

in return – to safeguard our democracy. It has been the political parties themselves

that have been opposed to this.

Until now, the dominant view has

largely been that this should apply to how political parties, as entities,

raise funds. But the CR17 campaign has made it clear that we also need greater

transparency inside political parties around how they fund their internal power

struggles.

Ramaphosa is not the only party leader

to have fought an internal election campaign, and we may all be better off if

we knew who his funders were, who funded Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s

counter-campaign, who bankrolled Mmusi Maimane’s rise to leadership within the

DA, who funded Terror Lekota’s internecine battles with Mbhazima Shilowa, and

so on.

At the heart of it all must be

safeguarding our democracy from being bought and sold by buying powerful political

parties. After all, that’s what the Zondo commission is about, at least in

part.

Did Ramaphosa commit ethical fraud?

Secondly: is the Public Protector

correct to assert that Ramaphosa should have known who donated funds to his

campaign, and in doing so committed an ethical fault?

Although the president has been quite

adroit at dealing with specific questions on where funding came from (and how

much), he made it very clear in his Sunday night press conference that his

campaign team specifically ensured he did not know where the funding was coming

from.

If we are to give him the benefit of

the doubt on this, it suggests it was done precisely to ensure that he was not

obliged to return any favours to funders if he won the campaign. In other

words, this was done to ensure there were no strings attached to the funding.

What this means is that there was a

deliberately-built Chinese wall to prevent any perceptions of undue influence

and avoid any compromised relationships as a result of such funding.

Shouldn’t we be welcoming this rather

than condemning it? Yes, we should, but I certainly would have preferred that

he insisted to know, in light of the toxic relationship between money and

politics at the time.

Some may argue that where a leader is

in the know about the details of all her or his funders, a campaign slush-fund

is created and the leader feels some sort of moral obligation to “pay it

back”. Scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours…

This begs another question: if

Ramaphosa didn’t know who was funding his campaign, how was he expected to

declare it? So if he didn’t know, and couldn’t declare, how can he be in

ethical breach for non-declaration?

But we’ll have to let the courts work

that out, along with some of the Public Protector’s other leaps of “logic”.

It may sound like splitting hairs, but

these are fundamental questions for a country that has been ruined by years of

cloak-and-dagger deals, backhanders and rampant corruption. Particularly when

it is no secret that many of those with their hand in the till were actively

involved in funding some of the ANC’s internal battles, and still seem to have

a hand in them today.

The judicial review of the Public

Protector’s report is going to be of real significance for our democracy. It

will obviously test the current incumbent’s ability to protect the public

interest, and to provide reports and findings which can stand judicial rigour.

That, in itself, is important – particularly given the Public Protector’s track

record to date.

But beyond that, this entire saga will

hopefully enable the courts to pronounce on some crucial issues relating to

transparency in political party funding, ethical leadership, accountability and

how to avoid the toxic nexus that can develop between wealthy private funders

and people in public or political office.

– Sipho Pityana is a businessman. He writes in his personal capacity.

