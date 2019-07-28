News24.com | Land reform that unleashes a rural economic miracle should be the goal

If integrated agriculture value chains are combined with improving the quality of public schools, hospitals and infrastructure in towns, the flight from rural areas to cities can be slowed down and an economic miracle could be unleashed, writes William Gumede.

Only focusing on the transfer

of land to previously excluded communities as a measure of successful land and

agriculture reform, as currently appears to be, is spectacularly misplaced.

Successful land reform

is developing the entire commercial value chain that brings the agriculture

product from raw material in the field to the refined product, its by-products

and services.

This would include the

inputs to agriculture, whether the consumable ones, such as seeds, fertilisers

and oil; and capital inputs such as tractors, machineries and tools to produce

the agriculture product.

It also includes agriculture-based

manufacturing, machinery, equipment and tools, and technology production. Very

few developing countries link agriculture to manufacturing. The inputs for

agriculture manufacturing have great catalytic power to boost manufacturing

across economic sectors.

The agricultural

logistics, transport and branding are crucial commercial elements. But it also

includes agriculture education – from vocational education, colleges to

high-end research at specialised agricultural research and higher education

institutions.

Developing and

maintaining rural infrastructure, environmental management and tourism are

critical to the value chain. It also includes private and public financial

services focusing on land and agriculture.

The catalytic

development, jobs and wealth are not in producing only the raw material – as the case in many African and developing

countries with abundant land. The jobs, industrialisation and growth take place

in processing, adding value and providing niche products out of the raw

material.

Sadly, most African

and developing countries export raw materials, with the processing, value-adding

and manufacturing taking place in other industrial countries, and increasingly

in emerging markets such as China, India and South Korea.

The raw material

exports from African and developing countries typically produce less jobs,

wealth and growth; while the value-add process in industrial countries create

more jobs, wealth and growth. African and developing countries then import the finished

products at higher prices.

An integrated land and

agriculture reform programme in South Africa should therefore encompass the

whole private, public and infrastructure value chain of land and agriculture.

Overall, land and

agriculture reform must be done in a way that protects food security, by retaining the existing competitive

agriculture sector, and making blacks already

farming, whether informal, small scale and emerging farmers, more

efficient, diversified and export competitive.

A core pillar must be

to ring-fence commercial agriculture to keep the country food self-sufficient,

retain current agricultural jobs, high-grade farming skills and export income.

In commercially viable

farms, where practical, legitimate farm employees who are active in agriculture, could be given shareholder options,

profit-sharing and of course treated with dignity.

Any empowerment in the

land and agriculture sector should be focused on building pragmatic, honest and

merit-based black economic empowerment in the entire value chain.

A new lease on life for countryside

A number of South

Africa’s declining rural towns can be given a new lease on life by being turned

into agribusiness towns – where products can be processed and beneficiated. Bigger

rural towns can also be transformed by establishing agricultural vocational education,

research and technology hubs.

In order to develop

land and agriculture value chains, communal land must be transferred to

individual households. Newly empowered recipients of communal land can then

enter into commercial agriculture cooperatives, to collectively access

training, new productive methods and markets.

Of course, it will be

crucial that emerging or new farmers diversify farm products, farming products

that the country, Africa and the world needs. Furthermore, emerging farmers

must focus on the export market.

A good example of successful cooperative small-scale farming is Italy’s Emilia

Romagna region, where cooperatives produce 30% of the region’s GDP. Furthermore,

many food processing companies in the rural areas of Italy, Uruguay and the

Quebec region of Canada, are cooperatives.

Brazil is an example

where there has been a focus on export agriculture manufacturing, producing new

products such as biofuels from raw materials and creating a technology industry

linked to agriculture and land. Brazil has established agriculture-based

schools, vocational institutions and higher research institutes in rural areas.

Young people are kept

in the rural areas during agriculture based technical education, manufacturing

and farming. Brazil has successfully managed to get small farmers to diversify

their products, created agribusinesses in rural areas and built a farming

machinery industry. Its “More Food Program” encourages smaller

farmers to produce diversified products that are sold to government agencies,

such as the army, schools and feeding schemes.

A rural economic miracle is possible

If integrated land and

agriculture value chains are combined with improving the quality of public

schools, hospitals and infrastructure in such rural towns, South Africa’s rural

areas can be re-energised, the flight from rural areas to cities slowed down and

a rural economic miracle could be unleashed.

Available state land, whether under the control of SOEs, municipalities or

provinces, should be made available to farmers already active in farming – not

given to political farmers.

White individual

farmers, agricultural companies and the private sector can mentor, partner with

and share markets with black farmers. Where practical, white farmers must

create social pacts with their employees – in which they provide housing,

skills and profit-sharing. Such social pacts at the farm level will better

protect farmers against political “farmers”, local opportunists and crime.

To foster a

manufacturing sector out of agriculture – focusing on new agricultural products

which the global market needs, agricultural processing and beneficiation, South

Africa will have to use foreign policy more strategically, to open up new

foreign markets in Africa and the developing world for the produce of black

farmers.

To make land reform

more pragmatic, sustainable and inclusive will need heavy doses of political

will, which is currently in short supply. Sadly, aspects of land and

agriculture reform have already been captured in the same way that black

economic empowerment (BEE) has been captured.

Under no circumstances

should land be transferred as part of “restitution” to the

politically connected, traditional leaders or to the state – that is a repeat

the empowerment of the connected as seen under BEE. And to perpetuate the

collapse of commercial agriculture, food security and jobs.

Some political

leaders, civil groups and actors are pushing land reform for purely

ideological, populist or self-enrichment reasons, yet claiming they are calling

for land reform to reduce black poverty. Others use land reform to secure votes,

and therefore will oppose more sustainable land reform.

The opposition to

pragmatic, inclusive and long-term industrialisation enhancing land reform is

massive. Some politically connected “businessmen and women” will

oppose any pragmatic reform because they are looking forward to enrich

themselves out of land reform. Many African traditional leaders

would of course vehemently opposed the transfer of communal land to

individuals, even if doing so empowers the very “subjects” whose

interests they claim to serve.

Many traditional leaders insist communal land remain in their “trust”,

rather than being transferred to individuals, because it entrenches their stranglehold

over public resources and is a source of patronage and self-enrichment.

Land and agriculture

reform that develops the entire agriculture and land commercial value chain is the

best strategic option for South Africa to create jobs, reduce poverty and lift

growth levels.

– William Gumede is associate

professor at the Wits School of Governance and author of South Africa in BRICS (Tafelberg). This is an edited version of a

keynote speech at the 10th Annual Departmental Extension and

Advisory Services Symposium, Department of Agriculture, Western Cape, 17-19

July 2019.

