News24.com | Labour dispute between Public Protector, former COO postponed

The case between axed Public Protector COO Basani Baloyi and the Public Protector herself has been postponed to Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

According to one of the lawyers in the matter, the case had to be postponed because there were too many matters on Tuesday’s court roll.

Baloyi has taken the Public Protector and her chief executive officer, Vusi Mahlangu, to court over what she deems to be a purge by Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Read: Mkhwebane vs Baloyi: Court case over COO axing to commence on Tuesday

She alleges that the two acted with ulterior motives in dismissing her and demonstrated these alleged motives with examples of reports which, Baloyi said, Mkhwebane and Mahlangu unfairly prioritised while ignoring vital information to achieve personal goals.

Baloyi wants the court to declare that Mkhwebane acted unconstitutionally, violating her obligations towards independence.