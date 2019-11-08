News24.com | #KFCProposal: ‘We never imagined that our love story would have touched so many people’- SA’s new favourite couple

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, the couple who has captured the hearts of thousands of South Africans after a video of Mkansi proposing inside a KFC went viral, have expressed their gratitude to the kindness and warmth they have received.

The moment, which has been described by many as magical and beautiful, was shared on Twitter by user Kateka Malobola.

In the clip, Mkansi and Soldaat are about to dig into their KFC meals, but before that can happen, he gets down on one knee and pops the question.

Once the video made waves online on Thursday, KFC tweeted it, calling for the public to help find the couple and by Friday morning, online sleuths tracked them down.

“Thank you South Africa. Your kindness has truly warmed us. We would have never imagined that our love story would have touched so many of you,” the couple said.

The couple also said that while they appreciated the support from everyone, they were, however, asking to be given a moment of privacy to “take it all in”.

“We will definitely let you know about our plans around the wedding,” they said in a joint statement shared by KFC.

The couple’s special day looks set to be a memorable one as South African celebrities, corporates and citizens have pledged their services to the couple’s impending #KFCWedding nuptials, News24 previously reported.

Some of the pledges included: Kulula Airlines, who have offered flights plus a holiday in Cape Town for five nights, DJ Black Coffee tweeted that he was willing to pay for the groom and groomsmen’s suits from tailor Tshepo Mashego.

Entertainers have also offered their services for the big day.

Zakes Bantwini is just one of the many artists who offered to perform on the day, while DJ Fresh has offered to donate deejay sets.

And to allow DSTV viewers to witness Mkansi and Soldaat’s special day, Mzansi Magic’s Our Perfect Wedding hinted their interest by tweeting: “Mzansi deserves to see the wedding of the year”.

The upcoming planned wedding will not be the couple’s first, Sowetan reported.

The publication reported that Mkansi and Soldaat met in 2010 and officially got married in 2012.

They had a matrimonial service, but it wasn’t what Mkansi had envisioned it to be. He was unemployed and could not give Soldaat the wedding and jewellery of her dreams, the publication also reported.

This then inspired Mkansi with the KFC proposal which was a surprise to his wife.

But with all the pledges so far, the lovebirds are set for the wedding fairytale South Africans believes they should have.

Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba