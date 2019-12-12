News24.com | JUST IN | 5 family members shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal massacre

Five members of the same family have been killed in a massacre that claimed six lives near Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said 10 people were in a homestead in the Mpumalanga area near Hammarsdale, just outside Durban, when they heard gunshots.

Naicker said it was believed that the assailants fired shots through the window and door at around 20:30, killing six people