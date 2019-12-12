News24.com | JUST IN | 5 family members shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal massacre
Five members of the same family have been killed in a massacre that claimed six lives near Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said 10 people were in a homestead in the Mpumalanga area near Hammarsdale, just outside Durban, when they heard gunshots.
READ | Alleged gunman behind Elsies River massacre claims he saw real shooters flee scene
Naicker said it was believed that the assailants fired shots through the window and door at around 20:30, killing six people
Of the six, five were from the same family. The sixth was identified as a neighbour.
“A 3-year-old child was rushed to a clinic. Three of the family members who were also watching TV were not injured. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating to establish a possible motive.”
He added that a shotgun and 9mm pistol were used.
“A number of rounds were found at the crime scene.”