News24.com | ‘I do not want South Africa to perish’: Scroll for Ramaphosa’s #SONA debate reply

Meanwhile, DA MP Natasha Mazzone took the opportunity the debate told to President Cyril Ramaphosa she took umbrage at some of the MPs the ANC have nominated to become chairpersons of parliamentary committees.

“Speaker, through you, I use the opportunity I have today to speak to the president, not as a politician, not as a member of an opposing political party, but as a patriotic fellow South African. I am outraged and frustrated more than any words could explain at the blatant slap in the face that all South Africans were recently dealt when the ANC announced its proposed chairpersons of our parliamentary committees,” she said.

“I took it as a personal left hook to the jaw when I read with utter disbelief that the very man who was accused of offering a blank cheque to advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader in the public enterprises inquiry into state capture at Eskom, will be rewarded with a chairperson’s seat.”