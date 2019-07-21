News24.com | How to steal power from the Cape Flats war lords – without the army

Gangs do not form by accident. In Cape Town, organised gangs have been a community force since the era of forced removals, write Mark Shaw and Simone Haysom.

Many critiques of military intervention in

gang violence have been issued in the past week, and in turn they have met

criticism. The one overriding response tends to be: “So what, then, do you

suggest? What do we do while people are gunned down?”. This riposte is

entirely fair – the situation demands a response. For the state to do nothing,

or at least, to continue with the tactics which have created this situation,

would be both merciless and risky, ceding even more power to criminal

organisations. But there are indeed other measures to be taken, which are

equally bold and more necessary than boots on the ground.

Over several years of repeated engagements

with South Africa’s underworld, and Cape Town’s in particular, we have come to

think of gangsterism as a kind of ecosystem. This ecosystem has a political

economy with four key elements: a user base, a recruitment engine, a violence

and turf symbiosis, and a protection function (which is provided by corrupt

police). All of these elements need to be tackled in order to make progress.

This is because they intersect and sustain one another in a system which is

held together by both concrete and symbolic activities.

The world “symbolic” may be

surprising, or even seem flippant, in a context where one talks about brutal

violence. But a lot of gangsterism is itself symbolic: the tattoos, the public

gun fights, the murals and the cars, the hitlists and the largesse, and even

the manner in which people are killed. In turn, the response to gangsterism

must also have a symbolic character. This is not symbolism which is superficial

or hollow: it is symbolism that communicates power and priority.

For example, the deployment of the military –

in this specific instance – may be a successful use of symbolic power. The

deployment might not be tactically or strategically useful (and could even be

tactically or strategically harmful, if handled badly) but it does show the

state’s willingness to spend resources to win legitimate rule over these

communities back from the violent entrepreneurs who have captured them. We

focus here on gangs, but these issues of legitimacy could be linked to many

other criminal networks, like elements within the taxi industry, that cause

violence across the country.

To progress from this understanding to a set

of solutions, it is worth asking, “How is this political economy

sustained?” There are four key elements that needs addressing.

1. The

user base

Organised crime networks are ultimately driven

by the profits from criminal markets. This may be less obvious at the street

level, where young men often launch violent reprisals for reasons of revenge,

loyalty and pride, but it is certainly what drives the men who give them

orders.

Creative thinking is therefore needed on how

to change the market dynamics themselves. A different approach to regulation

could shape a drug market which begins to take power and profit away from

criminal groups, and better protects the human rights of drug users.

Currently the regulatory system has a huge

impact on drug users, and hardly any (negative) impact on the leaders of drug

syndicates. Aside from letting kingpins off the hook, law enforcement

approaches towards drug-users have several pernicious effects: they burden

people who use drugs with criminal records; clog the system up with offenders

who aren’t a real threat to society, which takes away resources from true

threats; and lastly, they undermine the legitimacy of the police and courts in

the eyes of communities where such enforcement is concentrated.

There are measures that do not require

regulatory change and could be taken immediately, such as providing health

services and other interventions to people with problematic user, who form a

captive market for the gangs, and changing the emphasis of policing away from

arrest targets and other policies whose consequences fall primarily on the

users, and not vendors, of drugs.

2. The

recruitment engine

Key to the gangs’ survival, and the on-going,

conflict, is recruitment of young men, which provides the gangs with the human

tools to do the job. Recruits are attracted to gangs because they offer an

alternative to a reality characterised by high unemployment, marginalisation

and lack of meaning; gangs offer access to money and guns, and women. Women

themselves are increasingly moving into this space, on similarly dysfunctional

terms.

Junior gangs – who themselves contribute the

current violence – have long been a feature of this system, because gangs want

to shape control of their territory from an early stage through a process of

apprenticeship. But in the last few years, senior gangs have been recruiting

younger and younger members, who are more volatile and less strategic, and

often have access to guns. This has been linked to a general process of

fragmentation.

The only way to destabilise the recruitment

engine is to instead draw young people into legitimate activities. Any serious

attempt to do this would be, and would need to be, a severe break with past

approaches, which have tended to see young men as perpetrators and potential

perpetrators, first and foremost. If we are really to break the cycle, then

there needs to be a large investment in youth and youth activities. This

investment needs to be significant enough to create an intervention in young

people’s lives that is as formative as gang initiation and participation, but

which inducts them into pro-social ways of participating in society.

3. Violence

and turf symbiosis

There is no breaking the cycle of violence

without removing the means of violence. While many people are still killed with

knives and blunt objects, guns have changed the environment by allowing attacks

to be launched from a distance, and have much more collateral damage.

Although guns are being recovered, both

community members and senior gangsters say there are still guns leaking back out to the Cape Flats. It is likely that

the state itself is still the single biggest source of guns in these

communities. This flow must be stopped immediately, and a concerted attempt

must be made to recover gun stashes. (There is also much more to say about the

mismanagement of the central firearms registry and licensing system in

general.) Such operations, and regulatory reform, will trigger backlash –

political leaders will need to square up to issues which will embarrass the

state, and confront external lobbies.

When it comes to undermining turf control, in

addition to undermining the market for drugs and extortion, solutions may be

found in supporting alternative community leaders. Our work elsewhere has shown

the crucial role of local businesses’ engagement on the issue of winning back

turf. Community members also need to be protected when they report extortion,

and when they resist other gang activities. To the huge credit of people living

in gang-controlled areas, there are very impressive community leaders and

activists working largely unrecognised in these communities. Support for them

would concretely shift the balance of forces between pro- and anti-social forms

of organisation.

Symbolic actions by the state to undermine

turf control are also crucial: making sure community facilities remain in

community hands and roads stay open, removing war murals, and a meaningful,

community-driven and consistent police presence.

4. The

protection function

Unfortunately, when we think through what

might make a meaningful difference, all roads lead back to the fact that

attempts to undermine gangsterism will fail if police corruption is not addressed.

We say “unfortunately” because this is no easy task, and has no quick

solution – yet it remains inescapable. With a corrupt police force, guns will

continue to leak onto the street, leadership figures will continue to have

impunity, state legitimacy will be eroded by abuses of power, community

resistance will not be protected, and gangs will always be forewarned about

raids and operations.

The protection system that gives cover to

criminal networks is complex. In gang-controlled drug markets, at street level,

there is the problem of semi-fixed points of sale and consumption, at which

police know there are large amounts of untraceable cash and they have the

leverage of immediate illegality with which to claim it. This creates incentives

for corruption inherent to the illegality of drugs.

At a higher level, with the current levels of

corruption and politicisation of the police force, many police operations are

torn between the interests of different corrupt individuals and self-interested

factions. At the same time, while there are many genuinely corrupt police

officers, there are also always incentives for gangs leaders to spread rumours

about those who are not corrupt. This makes the environment hard to understand,

let alone to clean up.

In addition, the people at the top – the

consolidating gangsters we talked about in our last piece – have links with

both business and politics, in addition to police protection. This might not

entail straightforward corruption, but who they are seen with, and who they do

business with, plays a vital role in legitimising them, and deflecting both

public pressure and law enforcement attention from their activities. Building

state legitimacy will require denying this legitimacy to people who have known

links.

On the issue of police corruption, we may need

to bite the bullet, and go through another process of police reform.

As a closing point, there is a final insight

that guides our thinking about the solutions, and what value might be drawn

from the military intervention. This is that the conditions on the Cape Flats

are not a story of 2019 – these conditions have been the everyday reality for

hundreds of thousands of Capetonians for many years.

Gangs do not form by accident. Globally, all

gang structures are the product of exclusion and misplaced social policy;

without intervention, over time they come to sustain themselves. In Cape Town,

organised gangs have been a community force since the era of forced removals,

but have become dramatically more powerful and violent with the post-apartheid

integration into international drug markets. In particular, the murder rate has

been skyrocketing since 2011, most probably due to the injection of state guns

onto the Cape Flats and increased flows of drugs.

Yet, despite the fact that throughout the last eight years,

ambulances were denied entry, schools were closed so that children would not be

exposed to cross-fire, and each week young men went onto the streets to kill

and be killed, the country, and its decision makers, seemed content for this to

be so. This has deepened the feeling that coloured and black people in Cape

Town are “surplus”, dispensible “refugees”, and the

violence around them, inevitable.

In the last few weeks, the political attention

given the issue, and the army deployment, which visually represents this

attention, may shift this label to “priority”. This is symbolic power

at work, and to that extent, it is an opportunity that should not be wasted.

However, for all the reasons implied in our

previous piece and in many other contributions these past few weeks, this

deployment must be short lived. Too

much can go wrong – reversing any state gains into failure – when an

inappropriate force is applied to a sensitive problem.

In its place, there are many other ways to

steal power – symbolic and concrete – from the war lords of the Cape Flats.

– Mark Shaw is the director of the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC) and is working on a book about the illegal sale of state weapons to the South African underworld. Simone Haysom is a senior analyst at GI TOC and the author of The Last Words of Rowan du Preez: Murder and Conspiracy on the Cape Flats.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.