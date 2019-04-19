News24.com | Google’s lobbying drives haste around Copyright Bill

South Africa is clearly the latest terrain of a world-wide tug-war between creators of authored works, publishers, cultural industries, tech firms and their activists over the protection of copyright, writes Collen Dlamini.

A European ruling by the EU Parliament holds

tech giants responsible for compensating content creators and for removing

copyright-violating posts, a powerful blow for the rights of creators against unfair

exploitation of their work by multinational corporations.

While the above is happening, a spotlight

turns on South Africa, where pending legislation is poised to give the tech

giants unprecedented rights to exploit copyrighted works without payment. The

Copyright Amendment Bill is currently before the National Council of Provinces,

having been passed in the National Assembly.

The bill whose proponents claim to have the

interest of the local creative and cultural sectors at heart, has them in

uproar. It is a complex piece of legislation, riven with uncertain terminology,

that is being rushed through Parliament thanks to the advocacy of tech giants

like Google and generous Google funding receiving Wikipedia, who stand to

benefit from it.

South Africa is clearly the latest terrain

of a world-wide tug-war between creators of authored works, publishers, cultural

industries, tech firms and their activists over the protection of copyright. In

facing this reality, South Africans need to be patriotic and conscious of the

reach and scale of the undue influence of the advocacy tentacles of global tech

giants.

South Africans need to recognise that, in

spite of a climate of intense lobbying by Google and its associates, the

European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission reached

an agreement after years of negotiations enacting new rules supporting creators

of knowledge and ideas, in ensuring they are fairly compensated for the use –

and re-use – of their content on digital platforms.

These rules also strive to close the “value

gap,” so that record artists and their labels may be remunerated more

accurately, transparently and fairly when their material is shared on platforms

like Google’s YouTube.

Thus, overseas, US tech giants such as

Google in future will negotiate licensing agreements with rights holders and

their agencies, such as collective management organisations, record labels, music

publishers, film producers, writers’ unions and actors’ guilds and media firms.

Why should it be different if those platforms benefit massively when they

publish or aggregate this third-party content, on platforms such as YouTube and

Google Books, Google News, Google Music, Google everything?

The modern cultural challenge is to

arbitrate between the content-creation sector versus Silicon Valley, and it is

the legislators of the world who must decide on whose side they stand. Will the

final shape of our copyright law benefit the creators of content, or only those

who would reuse that content without fair compensation?

The tech lobby contends that protecting

copyright on artistic, news and academic work will limit online innovation and

freedoms in Europe. The content creators point out that when works of art or

research are no longer fairly remunerated, industries will collapse. What a lot

of hogwash!

The tech companies have no compunction

about influencing this debate. During the European process, the EU Parliament

had to speak out against deceptive, high-spending lobbying by Google, Facebook

and Amazon. “We face a campaign with many misconceptions and fake

arguments,” said Axel Voss, one of the key drafters of the new rules,

describing misleading wiki updates, hysterical misrepresentations and massive

email spam campaigns.

In South Africa we face the same risk but under

conditions that make artists even more vulnerable. Our process has seen undue

influence and the intimate involvement of tech companies with the Department of

Trade and Industry, which has been driving the new bill – even to the point of

co-hosting events with these tech giants. New organisations and lobbyists have

emerged with similarly close links to the tech companies, articulating views aligned

with theirs.

In this case you might have heard of

ReCreate, an “AstroTurf” organisation of such organisations, an

artificial appearance of a ground swell in the absence of true grassroot

movements. Foreign academics have waded into the debate, essentialising op-eds

have been written, and at the same time, Parliament has shown little

inclination to consider views critical of the bill. Which leaves one to wonder

whose interests is Parliament advancing and protecting?

There has been inadequate meaningful public

consultation, railroading of the bill in Parliament, and imprecise terminology

that will require years of legal proceedings to clarify. One has to ask, who would

benefit from the bill if it were passed? The answer is the tech platforms that would

host content without paying fair remuneration all in the name of untruth that

we’ve been told of enabling innovation.

The CAB contains broad exceptions for free

republishing of content as long as it is for “education” purposes,

forgetting that in South Africa 80% of publishing is in fact educational (and

rightly so). This will rob writers and publishers of their livelihoods, and

force the closure of academic publishers to the detriment of writing talent and

ultimately learners. An economic

impact assessment by PWC and the Publishers Association of South Africa

found the bill would destroy a third of publishing jobs in a struggling economy.

It will prejudice music businesses through the

disregard of the freedom to contract and byzantine new layers of royalty laws. No

doubt, it will drive out film investment through the uncertainty it creates

around rights and usage.

It is imperative that we remain aware of

the undue influence of advocacy processes around this bill, and temper our acceptance

of apparently supportive views with critical awareness of the lobbying campaign.

Parliament ought to exercise due diligence in considering the bill and remain

impartial in considering submissions from all stakeholders. Sadly, this has not

been the case with the current Copyright Amendment Bill.

The Copyright Amendment Bill in its current

form will prejudice content creators, from writers to publishers, music

professionals to filmmakers and ultimately the users that depend on their

output.

Awareness must be raised about this flawed bill

being rushed through Parliament, and the vested interests trying to make that

happen. The bill must be revised and redrafted with inputs from all

stakeholders taken into consideration, not to allow a digital colonisation of

our copyright.

– Collen Dlamini is head of the Kagiso Group’s Regulatory Affairs.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.